Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company has announced that it invested alongside investment funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, in the acquisition of CoolIT Systems (“CoolIT”), which was announced on May 2, 2023.



Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with operations across North America, China and Taiwan, CoolIT specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world’s most demanding computing environments. CoolIT’s patented liquid cooling technology is designed to reduce the operating costs and carbon emissions of data centers and digital infrastructure, and to improve equipment reliability and longevity, while allowing for higher server density than legacy air-cooling methods.



“With the data center industry expected to consume 8% of the world’s energy by 2030, liquid cooling plays a vital role in reducing the digital economy’s emissions footprint,” said Abdulla Shadid, Head of the Impact Investing team at Mubadala. “We are pleased to invest alongside KKR to help CoolIT scale its best-in-class cooling solutions and better service its global customer base, while delivering a positive climate impact.”



Mubadala’s Impact Investing team invests in businesses providing solutions to critical environmental or social challenges, whilst generating financial returns. Its impact investing strategy aligns with the objectives set out in the UN Sustainable Development Goals. KKR invested in CoolIT through its Global Impact strategy, which is focused on identifying and investing behind opportunities where financial performance and societal impact are intrinsically aligned.



About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

