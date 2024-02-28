Abu Dhabi, UAE/Seoul, Republic of Korea: Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Woori Venture Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of Woori Financial Group (a leading financial group in the Republic of Korea), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic partnership.

Under the MOU, the Solutions platform in Mubadala Capital and Woori Venture Partners will explore mutually beneficial global investment opportunities in various sectors, and will establish a dedicated working committee to facilitate cooperation and dialogue between both organizations.

Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Hani Barhoush, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital, said: “We are excited to sign this MOU with Woori Venture Partners and we look forward to working with them to unlock investment opportunities in key markets around the world. Long-term partnerships are fundamental to how we operate, and we are keen to explore the synergies that exist between our two companies.”

Chang Kyu Kim, CEO of Woori Venture Partners, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the strategic significance of aligning with Mubadala Capital's renowned global investment network. He emphasized the potential for mutual growth and affirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation among group entities in the future.

In 2022, Mubadala Capital established the Solutions platform which is comprised of three fully integrated businesses that invest globally in a diversified portfolio of assets and sectors, including a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities which was seeded with a $2.7 billion portfolio from Mubadala Capital’s balance sheet with features that include low volatility, meaningful embedded downside protection, an attractive cash yield on day one and the potential for strong asset appreciation over time.

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $22 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities.

Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit http://www.mubadalacapital.ae

For media enquiries:

Adam Jibali

ajibali@brunswickgroup.com

+971 (4) 560 9600

About Woori Venture Partners

Woori Venture Partners, the wholly owned venture capital subsidiary of Woori Financial Group headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea, stands as the leading venture capital firm in the country with a distinguished track record spanning 40 years. Established in 1981, Woori Venture Partners has a global presence, actively discovering and nurturing companies with high growth potential. With investments in over 2,000 companies, over 300 of which have successfully gone public, Woori Venture Partners is dedicated to driving innovation and fostering growth opportunities worldwide.

Woori Venture Partners has its headquarters in Korea and global investment hubs in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit http://woorivp.com/home/en/main/main.do

For Woori Venture Partners media inquiries, please contact:

Chi Hoon Song

s.chihoon@woorivp.com

+82 70 4377 2012