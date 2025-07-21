The project is set to enhance Al Maryah Island’s unparalleled leisure and lifestyle offering and will introduce AI water shows, a spherical seawater feature in addition to immersive public spaces—further advancing Al Maryah Island’s position as a premium destination to live, work and entertain.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today announced the official commencement of the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project— a monumental development that will transform Al Maryah Island lifestyle offerings and experiences, while further bolstering Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier global destination.



The groundbreaking was officiated by Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, who was joined by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, as they jointly broke ground to mark the start of the project. The project will deliver a suite of world-class features and amenities meticulously designed to elevate the guest experience and unlock new opportunities for lifestyle, entertainment and engagement.

At the heart of the project is a 30-meter-tall luminous sphere, enveloped in flowing water and set within the bay, surrounded by over a 1000 AI-powered jets of water soaring more than 75 meters skyward in dazzling choreography to music by acclaimed composer Ramin Djawadi. These features are designed by WET, the premier water design firm in the world.

The development also includes:

A sea boardwalk extension providing the guests access to the water’s edge

A shaded outdoor cooling system, enhancing comfort during hot seasons

New F&B zones and event-ready public spaces elevating the guest experience

"The Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project is a strategic investment in the future of Al Maryah Island” said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, Mubadala. “This project will deliver iconic elements that elevate the quality of life and offer a diverse experience for visitors, while reinforcing the island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.”

Once completed, the Al Maryah Waterfront will serve as a dynamic backdrop for public life—designed to attract global visitors, support the capital’s tourism ambitions, and provide premium opportunities for leisure, culture, and commercial activation.

This project is part of Mubadala’s broader commitment to enabling the emirate’s long-term vision of a sustainable, globally competitive, and future-ready urban landscape.

-Ends-

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination. It is designated as Abu Dhabi’s International Finance Center and is an international financial free zone that offers businesses the ideal landscape to invest, grow and thrive.

This unique 114-hectare cosmopolitan destination is home to Abu Dhabi Global Market, the award-winning IFC and governing authority of Al Maryah Island. Features include retail and dining offerings, premium hospitality and world-class healthcare with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Al Maryah Island is surrounded by a striking waterfront promenade, which hosts some of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting events.

The combination of offerings sets this destination as a business-friendly place with a progressive ecosystem that fosters innovative thinking and collaboration. Whether a UAE resident, a visitor from the GCC or abroad, an investor or a business partner, Al Maryah is a place to experience the city at its most dynamic, offering a truly exceptional experience.

For more information about Al Maryah Island, please visit: www.almaryahisland.ae

About WET

WET, also known as WET Design, is a water feature design firm based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1983 by former Disney Imagineer Mark Fuller, the company has designed over two hundred fountains and water features using water, fire, ice, fog, and lights. It is known for creating the Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, along with the 8-acre (3.2 ha) Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. It has designed features in over 20 countries around the world, in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For more information about WET, please visit: www.wetdesign.com