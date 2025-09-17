Mubadala Future Champions Program engaged more than 830 participants through 729 hours of sport, education, and inclusive community initiatives in the past year.

Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), the Abu Dhabi–based sovereign investor, has reaffirmed its long-standing partnership with Al Jazira Club to promote the shared goal of empowering youth, promoting holistic wellbeing, and creating meaningful community impact.

Central to this collaboration is the Mubadala Future Champions Program, a season-round initiative that blends competitive sport, community outreach, and personal development opportunities, ensuring young people have the tools to thrive both on and off the pitch.

Alya Alhosani, Executive Director, Mubadala said: “Our partnership with Al Jazira Club reflects Mubadala’s belief in creating long-term value not only through our investments, but also through initiatives that benefit our communities. The Mubadala Future Champions Program is a clear example of this – using the power of sport to inspire ambition, promote wellbeing, and foster inclusion.”

From his side, Mr. Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, the Group CEO of Al Jazira Club said “"We are proud of this aspect of our partnership with Mubadala, as we share a mutual commitment to serving the community and encouraging all segments of society to adopt healthy and active lifestyles. The Future Champions project an extension of a series of successful joint projects between Mubadala and Al Jazira, which have significantly contributed to raising awareness of the importance of sports in enhancing young people's self-confidence and motivating them to be active and healthy.”

Over the past year, the Mubadala Future Champions Program has delivered 729 hours of coaching, mentoring, and wellness activities, engaging more than 830 participants across Abu Dhabi.

Highlights from the past season include a Unified Football Match that brought together children of determination and their peers in a celebration of inclusivity and friendship; a series of nutrition, wellness, and fitness workshops to provide young athletes with the knowledge to lead healthy lives; futsal tournaments for U10, U12, and U14 teams culminating in the Abu Dhabi Futsal Playoffs; the “Coach the Coach” program, which equipped teachers and trainers with the skills to develop younger players; and a leadership development initiative offering youth volunteer opportunities and mentoring experiences.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala’s US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Al Jazira Club

Al Jazira Club is one of the largest and most established clubs in the United Arab Emirates, distinguished by its rich history, passionate fan base, and constant pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Founded in 1974 following the merger of Al Khalidiya and Al Bateen clubs, and located in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi, the club has evolved into a major force in Emirati football, consistently competing for titles of the competitions in which they participate.

The club has won the Federation Cup in 2006, the Gulf Club Champions League in 2007, and the ADIB Cup in 2010 and 2025. The team won the ADNOC Pro League title in 2011, 2017, and 2021 and they also won the President's Cup three times (2011, 2012, and 2016), and the UAE Super Cup in 2022.

Al Jazira operates one of the best football academies in the region and provides talented players to the UAE national teams at all age levels and is known for singing some of the best international players and coaches. The Club has an integrated sports and entertainment hub, offering world-class facilities, such as the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, the largest club stadium in the UAE, with a capacity of 35,000 spectators, and a covered Dome with a capacity of 2,000 spectators.