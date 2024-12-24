The acquisition supports the creation of a vertically integrated life sciences sector in the UAE, encompassing the entire value chain from specialized manufacturing to logistics and distribution.

It further advances the UAE's drug distribution infrastructure and bolsters drug security

Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Investment Company PJSC “Mubadala”, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, has acquired an 80% stake in Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC) and Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) from GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH), with GHH retaining a 20% stake. This strategic acquisition enhances Mubadala’s footprint in the healthcare logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sectors, aligning with the UAE’s vision to establish a robust life sciences infrastructure.

Founded in 2015, GMSC provides comprehensive end-to-end supply chain services for medical products, including demand planning, procurement, logistics, inventory management, warehousing, and maintenance. GMSC serves 200+ medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics across the UAE. With a dedicated team of medical supply chain specialists, GMSC sources a broad array of products from almost 400 suppliers, ensuring a reliable supply chain for all medical needs.

IDS, established in 1987, stands as one of the leading distributors of pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products in the UAE. Distributing over 1,000 products from over 40 leading suppliers, IDS services every hospital, and all, or at least most pharmacies and supermarkets within the UAE. It boasts a vast portfolio that spans multiple therapeutic categories including anti-infectives, asthma, diabetes, and oncology.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, commented on the acquisition: “The expanding pharmaceutical market drives an increasing demand for specialized and efficient drug logistics solutions. By integrating GMSC and IDS into our portfolio, we are poised to create a vertically integrated life sciences sector in the UAE and enable its potential to encompass the entire value chain from logistics and distribution to specialized manufacturing.”

Low Ping, Group CEO Yas Holding commented: “This transaction continues Mubadala's strategic growth, following another significant acquisition by its new specialty pharmaceutical business, KELIX bio, which recently acquired a 100% stake in four pharma assets from GlobalOne Healthcare Holding’s (GHH), the healthcare division of Yas Holding. These concerted efforts underline Mubadala's commitment to strengthening the UAE's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors as part of broader national ambitions for drug security and economic diversification.”

GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC (GHH) serves as the dedicated Healthcare Division of Yas Holding LLC, focusing on enhancing healthcare outcomes by investing in innovative solutions across a wide range of healthcare verticals.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $302 billion (AED 1,111 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Yas Holding and GlobalOne Healthcare Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio, committed to driving performance and unlocking tangible value in local and international markets. From healthcare to aviation, technology and real estate, we adopt a strategic investment approach, focusing on sectors of tomorrow and driving innovation in areas which contribute to wellbeing, security and sustainable growth. Through our diverse investments and operating companies, we are committed to supporting the development of the UAE and the markets and communities we serve.

Yas Holding LLC’s Healthcare Division, under GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC (GHH) is committed to improving healthcare outcomes and patient quality of life through investments in innovative solutions across a broad spectrum of healthcare verticals. GHH’s healthcare portfolio focuses on the provision of world-class healthcare services in a range of areas, with its subsidiaries specialising in hospital management, medical supply chain, occupational health and wellness.

For more information, please visit: www.yasholding.ae and www.ghh.ae.

