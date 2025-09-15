Sohar: Total cargo handling at Sohar Port and Freezone during the first half of this year reached 34 million metric tonnes, impacted by geopolitical shifts in the region compared to the same period in 2024. This is in parallel with extensive investments in developing facilities and adopting advanced digital solutions to enhance operational capacity.

These developments will accelerate the pace of handling and enhance the integrated system's global competitiveness.

Dredging work at the LNG jetty has been completed, enhancing Oman's strategic energy export capabilities and providing promising development opportunities in the near future.

Emil Hochsteden, CEO of Sohar Port, said: “Our performance is a reflection of Sohar Port’s strategic clarity and long-term commitment to growth. By scaling infrastructure, embedding digital innovation, developing sustainable solutions and cultivating local ecosystems, we are driving Sohar Port’s evolution as a future-ready trade hub, vital for Oman and the entire region.”

“With the record investments last year and the strong continuation this year, we are securing a prosperous and successful future. Moving forward, we will intensify efforts to optimise efficiency, bolster the Omani industry, generate sustainable value for all our stakeholders and attracting quality investments,” he further added.

He further said that Sohar Port achieved a record investment figure last year, and the momentum continues this year, reinforcing the ambition for a more prosperous and successful future across all fronts.

He emphasised the port's continued efforts to enhance its operational efficiency, support industrial growth in the Sultanate of Oman, and add sustainable value to stakeholders, while focusing on attracting quality investments.

He pointed out that during the first half of this year, the Sohar Free Zone signed six new land lease agreements covering an area exceeding 92 hectares, with investments exceeding $1.3 billion. These projects include the green manufacturing, energy, and logistics sectors, reflecting the zone's role in strengthening cooperation and partnership frameworks within an integrated system. He explained that this contributes to consolidating the zone's position as a vital center for sustainable industrial development and deepening regional trade ties for the Sultanate of Oman.

Construction work is also underway on the major infrastructure expansion project in the Sohar Free Zone, spanning an area of 670 hectares. This will enhance its capacity, create an attractive environment for future industries, and confirm its position as a major trade and investment hub in the region.

Mohammed bin Ali Al Shezawi, Acting CEO of Sohar Freezone, said that the freezone's continued expansion reflects its strong investment fundamentals and the confidence of regional and international investors in its integrated ecosystem.

He noted that by developing 670 hectares, the zone will provide an attractive and conducive business environment for the growth and success of advanced industries, supported by world-class infrastructure, advanced operational processes, and an attractive regulatory framework.

The Acting CEO of Sohar Freezone explained that the zone's strategic direction is focused on contributing to the economic diversification of the Sultanate of Oman, in line with global trends toward green energy and the circular economy, thus enhancing the position of Sohar Port and Freezone as a destination for future industrial and logistics services.

Sohar Port and Freezone demonstrates its commitment to supporting the national economy through a significant increase in local content indicators. The percentage of purchase orders awarded to Omani companies reached 62 percent, while the value of orders directed to local suppliers rose to 96 percent, compared to 91 percent during the same period in 2024.

This growth reflects our commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, enhancing the role of national competencies, and establishing a sustainable economic and social impact.

Sohar Port and Freezone continued to expand its presence through qualitative social responsibility initiatives covering the education, healthcare, and social development sectors, contributing to the empowerment of more than 3,471 beneficiaries during the first half of this year.

Alongside its economic and industrial progress, Sohar Port and Freezone reinforced its commitment to building resilient communities in the first half through impactful CSR projects. Focused on education, healthcare, and social development, the initiatives benefited more than 3,471 people, reflecting Sohar Port and Freezone’s dedication to social responsibility in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Sohar Port and Freezone’s performance in the first half of 2025 reaffirms its seminal role as a catalyst for Oman’s trade, industrial growth, and sustainable development agenda. With steadfast alignment to Oman Vision 2040, Sohar Port and Freezone continues to build a resilient ecosystem that delivers enduring value to investors and the national economy.

