Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable real estate developer, has announced a key collaboration with Ooredoo Qatar and Honeywell to help automate and manage Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the world’s most advanced and intelligent smart cities globally.

Unveiled at the Web Summit Qatar event, this landmark agreement introduces a pioneering Artificial Intelligence Powered platform designed to help optimise urban operations and enhance the quality of life for all residents and visitors. Ooredoo has been appointed as the prime partner managing Operations, while Honeywell will customise its City Suite platform to serve as the technology backbone, integrating thousands of sensors from across the city into a single point of control.

The AI-enabled analytics platforms will be designed to integrate operational performance data from the city’s services, while a digital twin of the city infrastructure will enable engineers to model planned updates and reduce system downtime. These elements will be unified into the new AI-powered command center, enabling live monitoring, predictive maintenance, automated incident management and enhanced operational planning through sophisticated data analytics.

The agreement also includes five years of managed services, helping ensure that the Msheireb Downtown Doha Smart City platform continues to evolve. This long-term collaboration, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, supports the country’s emergence as a global hub for digital transformation and sustainable urban innovation

Commenting on the signing, Eng. Faisal Al Malki, Msheireb Properties Chief Operating Officer, said: “This agreement advances our Smart City ecosystem and enhances how we manage and operate Msheireb Downtown Doha. The platform introduces new digital capabilities that improve efficiency, strengthen service quality, and support sustainable urban living. Moreover, this partnership contributes to our district’s evolution in intelligent urban living, enabling technologies that offer tangible benefits to those who live, work, and visit here.”

Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, Ooredoo Chief Business Officer, added: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in Qatar's digital transformation journey. By combining our strengths, we are creating a blueprint for the smart cities of tomorrow.”

Nabil Cheqroun, Honeywell Building Automation in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) Vice President and General Manager, said: “Honeywell is proud to help lead this flagship smart city project. Our expertise in large-scale smart infrastructure will help deliver a more secure, energy efficient and digitally enhanced environment for those who live, work and visit Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha is recognised as a unique smart and sustainable city that harmonises heritage values with cutting-edge technology. This collaboration will integrate more than 650,000 IoT sensors, 10,000 automated basement parking spaces—a Guinness World Record for the largest underground parking lot—10,000 CCTV cameras and existing facility management systems covering building automation, utilities, security and emergency services.

The new city management platform will deliver:

Smart Operations : Predictive analytics will manage traffic, helping enable better event planning and resource allocation

: Predictive analytics will manage traffic, helping enable better event planning and resource allocation Predictive Maintenance : System alarms will be analyzed to suggest corrective actions before incidents occur, helping increase efficiency for critical services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning and water.

: System alarms will be analyzed to suggest corrective actions before incidents occur, helping increase efficiency for critical services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning and water. Sustainability : By monitoring energy consumption and waste diversion, Msheireb Downtown Doha’s sustainability index will be benchmarked against global standards to help maintain leadership in environmental performance.

: By monitoring energy consumption and waste diversion, Msheireb Downtown Doha’s sustainability index will be benchmarked against global standards to help maintain leadership in environmental performance. Customer Satisfaction: Virtual assistants and automated alerts will help keep residents informed of incidents or restoration updates, helping enhance the tenant experience.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices