Dubai, UAE: As the Mediterranean season transitions into autumn, MSC Cruises extends the journey by repositioning MSC Euribia for Winter 2025/2026 season and MSC World Europa for Winter 2026/2027, to homeport in Dubai, offering guests a new chapter of discovery under the Gulf’s winter sun. The region, widely recognised as a premier “winter sun" destination, plays a pivotal role in the cruise line’s global deployment strategy, both as a world-class tourism hub and as a rapidly growing market. With guaranteed sunshine, world-class infrastructure, and a captivating mix of futuristic ambition and deep-rooted heritage, the region provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable cruise experience.

Setting a New Standard in Gulf Cruising

What truly sets MSC Cruises apart in the region is its distinctive blend of European hospitality tailored for global travellers, an unparalleled choice of destinations embarkation ports to explore, each offering an abundance of enriching experiences.

The Ship as a Destination: MSC Cruises consistently deploys many of its newest and most innovative ships to the Gulf region. Recent seasons have featured MSC Euribia, and MSC World Europa, some of the newest vessels in the fleet. These ships offer next-generation entertainment, diverse dining concepts, immersive experiences, and carefully crafted worldly entertainment for all ages and tastes

Access to Sir Bani Yas Island: A highlight of the Gulf itinerary is access to Sir Bani Yas Island. Guests can relax on MSC Cruises’ private beach with full-service catering, or explore the island’s Arabian Wildlife Park on a guided safari, a one-of-a-kind experience managed in partnership with local organisations.

Mediterranean Hospitality, Global Appeal: MSC Cruises’ signature European service ethos is reflected across every detail, from multilingual crew to regionally tailored excursions. The experience is enhanced by family-friendly features, internationally inspired cuisine, and a growing number of Arabic-speaking staff onboard.

A Showcase of the Emirates and Beyond

MSC Cruises seven-night Gulf itinerary offers a rich tapestry of experiences across iconic ports:

Dubai, UAE : With overnight stays, guests can ascend the Burj Khalifa, explore Al Fahidi’s heritage district, or unwind at world-renowned malls and beaches.

: With overnight stays, guests can ascend the Burj Khalifa, explore Al Fahidi’s heritage district, or unwind at world-renowned malls and beaches. Abu Dhabi, UAE : A cultural highlight, the capital city invites guests to visit the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, or Ferrari World for an adrenaline rush.

: A cultural highlight, the capital city invites guests to visit the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, or Ferrari World for an adrenaline rush. Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE : MSC’s exclusive private island offers both relaxation and adventure, from lounging on pristine shores to embarking on a desert safari.

: MSC’s exclusive private island offers both relaxation and adventure, from lounging on pristine shores to embarking on a desert safari. Doha, Qatar: A dynamic blend of old and new, Doha entices visitors with the vibrant Souq Waqif, the Museum of Islamic Art, and its futuristic skyline.

Regional Growth and Future Outlook

Over the past three years, MSC Cruises has recorded double-digit growth annually in the Gulf region, reflecting rising interest from both international visitors and residents when it comes to taking cruises. Notably, 25% of bookings now come from GCC nationals and expatriates, with family groups, multi-generational travel, and premium suite bookings, particularly in the MSC Yacht Club continuing to surge.

The MSC Yacht Club, a “ship within a ship” concept offering private suites, 24-hour butler service, and dedicated facilities, is especially favoured among Gulf travellers. Yacht Club cabins are often the first to sell out, underscoring strong regional demand for exclusive, personalised experiences.

Booking behaviour in the region has also evolved. While previously characterised by last-minute decisions, the GCC market is now trending toward earlier bookings, often six to nine months in advance, driven by a desire to secure premium accommodation and take advantage of early booking offers.

Culturally Attuned Onboard Experience

MSC Cruises is committed to ensuring cultural relevance across its offerings. Halal dining, vegan and vegetarian options are already available fleetwide. Ships are designed with families in mind, offering award-winning kids’ clubs, connected cabins, and a wide range of entertainment for all ages.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Innovation

MSC Cruises vision for the Gulf region is one of continued investment and innovation. Plans include:

Deployment of future World Class and luxury ships to the Gulf.

Class and luxury ships to the Gulf. Exploration of emerging ports across the region, including new destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Development of themed cruises aligned with major regional events such as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and cultural festivals.

Strengthening partnerships with tourism boards and local authorities to deliver authentic and sustainable guest experiences.

A Lasting Commitment

MSC Cruises leadership in the Gulf region is the result of strategic investment, long-standing regional engagement, and a continued focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. As the Gulf grows in prominence as both a source market and a global travel destination, MSC Cruises remains committed to calling the region its winter home and looks forward to expanding its presence in the years ahead.

For more information about MSC Cruises Gulf itineraries, please visit: msccruisesuae.com

For further information, please contact:

Ghida Abou Zaki

Belarabi Group

ghida@belarabigroup.com