Dubai, UAE: In a reflection of HONOR's strong commitment to the Middle East, and desire to broaden and deepen collaboration, Mr. George Zhao, the CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., has embarked on a visit to the region. During this visit, he engaged in discussions with strategic partners, with the aim of nurturing relationships and identifying potential avenues for cooperation.

This visit follows HONOR's successful presence at IFA 2023 in Berlin, where the brand showcased its latest innovations and unveiled its strategic vision for the future of smartphones. During the "Unfold Tomorrow" keynote session, Mr Zhao outlined the brand's unwavering commitment to making foldable smartphones a mainstream reality.

The presentation introduced groundbreaking human-centric innovations, including the exceptionally light and slim inward foldable smartphone, the Magic V2. Additionally, HONOR introduced the HONOR V Purse, a novel concept that reimagines the foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse, offering limitless possibilities for style and self-expression.

Furthermore, HONOR announced plans to bring the highly anticipated HONOR Magic V2 to global markets no later than Q1 2024, demonstrating the brand's agility and dedication to innovation. At IFA 2023, HONOR received a total of 36 awards from the media, a testament to the brand's revolutionary technologies and best-in-class innovations.

HONOR CEO George Zhao commented: “I am delighted to be visiting the Middle East, a region that HONOR has an unwavering commitment to. On top of the smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio products currently available, we are continually seeking to diversify our product range in the MEA region, and plan to roll out more cutting edge products in the near future.

We also hope to open our new brand store in the final quarter of this year, and are working with our sales channels and key partners to improve in-store branding and enhance the consumer experience” he continued.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, HONOR's is committed to creating a new, intelligent world for everyone through its innovative products and services. HONOR intends to stay at the forefront of innovation, continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible, to deliver revolutionary technologies.

About HONOR

