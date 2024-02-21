Doha: The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) continues to surge forward in the global conversation on autonomous e-mobility, with the Ministry of Transport serving as the host and strategic partner. A significant addition to the Forum is Mowasalat, a leading transportation provider in Qatar, recognized for its commitment to mobility innovation and growth. Mowasalat joins AEMOB as the transportation partner, showcasing their dedication to shaping the international discourse around autonomous e-mobility and sustainable transport. The Forum is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April to 02 May 2024.

Mowasalat’s extensive expertise in transportation services further amplifies the Forum's capacity to become a central driver for change. Together, they aim to accelerate the realization of intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions, catering to local needs while contributing to global e-mobility advancements.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Ahmad Hassan Al-Obaidly, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Mowasalat, (Karwa) expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum signifies our commitment to nurturing cutting-edge transportation solutions in Qatar that are not only technologically advanced but vitally, also environmentally conscious. We look forward to contributing what we know towards shaping the future of e-mobility across the world."

This partnership stands as cornerstone for the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2024, fostering an environment where technological innovation merges with businesses to drive change in the mobility sector. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, this collaboration underlines the Forum's dedication to helping expert stakeholders to shape a sustainable and dynamic future for driverless e-mobility worldwide.

About AEMOB:

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024, hosted and strategically partnered by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is set to become the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event will provide a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in a real-world setting.

The AEMOB Forum is set to assemble a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the AEMOB Forum website www.aemobforum.com.

About Mowasalat (Karwa)

Mowasalat (Karwa) was founded in 2004 and has ever since played an important role as the national company for solutions in individual and mass transport, and mobility services for major events. Its Karwa Driving School ensures the best training for the public, as well as for professionals. Lately, Mowasalat (Karwa) added limousine and wheelchair accessible vehicles, as well as last mile mobility to the fleet in order to cover the broadest possible range of transportation needs in the country. Please visit www.mowasalat.com for more details.

