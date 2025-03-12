The announcement follows Mountain View’s exceptional achievements and record sales last year, which reached EGP 105 billion, reaffirming its position as one of Egypt’s top three real estate developers for the fourth consecutive year.

Mountain View contributes to the growth of the Egyptian economy by providing over 50,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The company’s achievements have solidified its standing in both the Egyptian and regional markets as one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt.

Mountain View has signed contracts with more than 100 major contracting and supply companies to execute construction work.

Cairo: During its annual operating plan meeting, Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment announced its target of achieving EGP 150 billion in sales in 2025 and investing a total of EGP 50 billion, with EGP 18 billion allocated to construction. This follows a year of exceptional achievements that have solidified the company’s position as one of Egypt’s top three real estate developers for the fourth consecutive year.

These outstanding accomplishments have also reaffirmed Mountain View’s position as a strong and leading investor in the local market. The company consistently doubles its target figures annually, demonstrating its confidence in the Egyptian economy and the real estate investment climate.

"Mountain View is a key player in Egypt’s real estate sector, driven by our strong confidence in the country’s economic potential and market growth. We continue to support economic development by generating over 50,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.” Remarked Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mountain View. “This year, we have set an ambitious sales target of EGP 150 billion, alongside our ongoing expansion strategy, which began last year with our entry into the Saudi market, bringing our expertise and vision to new territories." He added.

Echoing this sentiment, Eng. Wael Ezz, Co-CEO of Mountain View, stated, "Mountain View aims to invest EGP 18 billion in construction work for previously announced projects and phases, collaborating with over 100 major contracting and supply companies to deliver its projects on schedule, in line with the agreed-upon timelines with clients. We are committed to increasing our investments each year due to our deep understanding of customer needs, our adoption of emerging trends in the Egyptian real estate market, and our dedication to providing the highest standards of safety, security, and advanced facilities.”

For his part, Eng. Wael Lotfy, Co-CEO of Mountain View, added, "This year, Mountain View is investing a total of EGP 50 billion across a range of future plans, including expanding the company’s land portfolio, which aligns with our annual expansion strategy, having already secured over 6,000 feddans to date. We are also focused on enhancing the daily living experiences of families by offering commercial and community services that cater to the everyday needs of Mountain View families.”

Mountain View continues to lead the Egyptian and regional real estate markets by developing fully integrated urban communities that emphasize sustainable development and enriching the lives of its residents. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility through developmental initiatives and educational programs aimed at improving people’s lives and fostering innovation among youth.

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over almost 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Within the company's plan to expand into other markets, Mountain View announced the launch of "Mountain View KSA” in 2024 in partnership with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company and Al Saedan Real Estate Company. Led by a team of experts and distinguished professionals, the company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse"—the first place dedicated to community happiness which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.