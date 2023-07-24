Cairo – Building on the exceptional success of its flagship project iCity; Mountain View has signed a contract with Midar for Investment and Urban Development to develop a prestigious 638-acre land in Mostakbal City, New Cairo. This strategic move aligns with Mountain View's commitment to expanding its land portfolio and providing a diverse range of housing options to its valued clients. By creating integrated communities based on the science of happiness, Mountain View aims to continue its pursuit of innovation with groundbreaking concepts.



The new land marks a significant addition to Mountain View's already impressive land portfolio, which currently exceeds 3,000 acres and encompasses 18 projects across three main destinations including the western and eastern regions of Cairo, as well as coastal projects overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.



Mostakbal City holds a prime location, conveniently situated near major roads and intersections. It is bounded by the Cairo-Suez Road, the New Administrative Capital, and the Regional Ring Road to the north and southeast. The heart of the city is connected by the Amal axis, linking the Cairo-Suez Road to the South Mostakbal Road. Additionally, Mostakbal City is just a 25-minute drive from Cairo International Airport and 26 minutes away from the American University in New Cairo. More details about the new project will be revealed in the third quarter of this year.



Scheduled for launch in the last quarter of 2023, this project will span an extensive area equivalent to the size of a city. It will encompass a comprehensive range of residential units, including apartments, villas, and various housing options, alongside retail area that cater to the evolving needs of clients. One of the project's highlights is The Lighthouse, an experiential happiness destination which is the latest innovative concept by Mountain View based on the science of happiness. With multiple elevated vital services and facilities such as transportation, extensive green spaces, schools, and recreational areas, residents will enjoy an unparalleled quality of life with easy access to everything they need.



"Mountain View looks forward to seizing all expansion opportunities in line with our primary goal of developing innovative, world-class Egyptian real estate projects, following our 18 years of success in incorporating the science of happiness into all our endeavors," said Engineer Amr Soliman, Founder & Chairman of Mountain View. He further added, "Our company's strategy revolves around offering a distinctive and innovative residential real estate perspective that breaks stereotypes and provides smart solutions. This contract for new land in Mostakbal City aligns perfectly with our expansion plans and increases our land portfolio."



Ayman ElKousey, Managing Director and CEO of Midar for Investment and Urban Development, the owner and general developer of Mostakbal City, expressed his pleasure with the contract, stating, "We are thrilled to forge a collaborative alliance with Mountain View. This strategic partnership significantly augments the value of Mostakbal City, a cutting-edge fourth-generation urban development meticulously crafted by Midar for Investment and Urban Development. The project embodies the pinnacle of contemporary architectural and advanced design principles, culminating in a vibrant mixed-use urban community. It is our firm conviction that this endeavor will not only entice a greater influx of developers to invest in Mostakbal City but also propel it as a dynamic urban expansion that promises a radiant future for East Cairo."



Mountain View’s purchase of the new land aligns with the company’s preparations to establish its latest innovation, which is a continuation of its endeavor to break the norm and bring new offerings to the real estate market. After its success in the iCity project, which was designed entirely on a four-dimensional system, the company intends to establish a new project with a similarly groundbreaking concept to upscale residential communities and redefine the overall shape of the real estate industry.



Mostakbal City is located on the opposite side of the iCity project, which achieved unprecedented success and managed to attract various customers and investors, thanks to the 4D system that provides privacy and free movement for individuals within the city. Moreover, iCity offered smart solutions to achieve safety, tranquility, and better traffic flow for the residents, which reflects the city's commitment to environmental sustainability and represents a unique model for smart cities to improve the quality of life of individuals and promote economic and social development in the region.