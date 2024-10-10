Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Following the recent unveiling of Mouawad Residences, a landmark SAR 880 million (GBP 180 million) development in Riyadh, Dar Global, the London-Stock Exchange-listed international real estate company, is experiencing exceptional demand. The project, a collaboration with luxury jeweler Mouawad, marks the first collaboration between both companies in the ultra-luxury residential sector of the Saudi capital.

The surge in demand highlights the Kingdom’s burgeoning appetite for branded residences, a trend fueled by a growing class of international buyers seeking unique and exclusive living experiences. The Saudi Premium Residency program, which grants residency to owners of high-value properties, has further enhanced the Kingdom’s appeal to international investors.

“The response to Mouawad Residences has been phenomenal, exceeding our expectations,” said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global. “This clearly demonstrates the strong demand for bespoke, ultra-luxury living in Riyadh. The project's unique blend of contemporary design, meticulous attention to detail, and timeless elegance, all infused with Mouawad’s legacy of creative and artistic mastery, has truly resonated with discerning buyers.”

Set for handover in Q4 of 2026, the luxury development of 200 residential villas will become one of Riyadh’s most prestigious addresses. It is located near the site of World Expo 2030 in the North of the city.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dar Global on this landmark project,” said Pascal Mouawad, Fourth Generation Co-Guardian of Mouawad. “Mouawad Residences represents a natural extension of our brand, bringing our heritage of luxury and craftsmanship to the world of real estate. We are confident that this development will set a new standard for luxury living in Riyadh.”

Dar Global’s entry into the Saudi market is part of its broader strategy to introduce its internationally recognized standards of luxury to the Kingdom’s growing real estate sector. With an established track record across the Middle East and Europe, Dar Global is set to deliver unparalleled sophistication to a market increasingly defined by discerning, globally mobile buyers.

