Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Bahrain, and Mr. Mohammed Faraj, General Manager of Ibis Seef—Ibis Styles Group in the Diplomatic Area and Seef, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding students' training opportunities. This agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions in hospitality, tourism, and hotels while offering students hands-on experience in modern hotel operations.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa highlights the college’s commitment to providing students with diverse and distinguished training experiences. He emphasised that Vatel Bahrain is focused on creating opportunities for students to gain practical knowledge in leading hotels, including the renowned Ibis Hotels in Bahrain.

“The Memorandum of Understanding enables our students to acquire a wide range of technical skills and expertise from seasoned professionals at Ibis Bahrain,” Shaikh Khaled explained. “The practical experience they will gain is invaluable, equipping them with the high-level skills required to meet the demands of today’s fast-evolving hospitality sector. The training Ibis provides will allow our students to become well-prepared for the labour market with the necessary hands-on experience.”

Shaikh Khaled also praised the outstanding performance of Ibis Hotels in Bahrain and recognised their significant role in the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Mr. Mohammed Faraj, General Manager of Ibis Seef – Ibis Styles Group, echoed these sentiments, expressing his optimism for the new partnership. He noted that the MoU would greatly enhance collaboration across various tourism sectors and provide valuable real-world job experience for students. "This agreement will give students the confidence they need as they transition into new professional environments, particularly within hotels—an industry known for providing reliable, comfortable, and unique guest experiences," he said.

Mr. Faraj also highlighted the impressive efforts of Vatel Bahrain in nurturing highly skilled students with strong competencies in tourism, hospitality, and hotel management. “The signing of this MoU marks a significant step forward in our cooperation, allowing students to benefit from both theoretical and practical training," he stated.

He further acknowledged the role played by Vatel in advancing Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, which aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. “The college consistently provides the Bahraini labour market with exceptional talent, offering expertise in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management.”

Notably, Ibis Seef – Ibis Styles Group is part of the prestigious Accor Hotels Group, a global leader in the hospitality industry. The hotels, known for their unique design, are strategically located near key attractions and transport hubs such as Seef and the Diplomatic Area. These hotels offer a perfect balance of affordability and comfort, making them ideal for business travellers, tourists, and guests seeking a convenient and enjoyable stay.