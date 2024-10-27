Dubai, UAE – MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, announced today the Lincoln Nautilus as the 2025 SUV of the Year award winner. Lincoln’s premium SUV stood out from competitors thanks to its elegant and sporty exterior, excellent driver assist features, interior comfort, and user-friendly, in-vehicle digital experience system. The Nautilus takes the Lincoln brand to the next level with an x-factor that captivated MotorTrend’s judges and ultimately placed the midsize luxury two-row crossover SUV at the top of the podium.

The Lincoln Nautilus beat several impressive competitors, including the Rivian R1S, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus GX550, Hyundai Santa Fe, GMC Hummer SUV, and the Mercedes G-Wagen. The prestigious MotorTrend “Of The Year” awards are based on six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function.

“The right SUV is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and first-class driving experience – and the Nautilus delivers on every front. Each occupant, including backseat passengers, feels valued,” said Ed Loh, MotorTrend Group’s Head of Editorial. “The Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid also combines a compelling luxury experience mixed with uncompromised fuel efficiency, all at a competitive price.”

Now in its second generation, the two-row, five-passenger Lincoln Nautilus slots neatly between Lincoln’s larger three-row, seven-passenger Aviator and smaller two-row, five-passenger Corsair. In terms of powertrain performance, the standard powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine is good for 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The Nautilus hybrid replaces the eight-speed with an eCVT – the “e” meaning there is an electric motor good for 168 hp hooked into the continuously variable transmission. The hybrid has a combined output of 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Lincoln’s mission was to make this vehicle feel like an oasis on wheels, and they accomplished the goal on every front. The vehicle combines elegant design and a reliable powertrain with acute attention to detail, all with driver and passenger comfort in mind. MotorTrend’s expert team of editors appreciated the luxury feel of the entire SUV and was specifically impressed by the quality of design and attention to detail involved in the interior, from the quality of the seats to the massive 48-inch panoramic display.

User experience and comfort is at the forefront of the technology at work – the left and right sides of the thigh cushions in the driver’s seat are independently adjustable to maximize comfort for long-distance drives, in addition to offering massaging and cooling features. The infotainment screen, one of the Nautilus’ most lauded features, is fully customizable and engineered to sit at a natural visual focal point for ease of use. The Nautilus also boasts a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS.

“The all-new Nautilus has been an absolute game changer for the Lincoln brand,” said Dianne Craig, president, Lincoln. “Not only does the Nautilus reimagine the cabin experience for our clients, it also takes our sanctuary to the next level with new connected experiences. This recognition from MotorTrend shows how we are delivering differentiated products for our clients and validates the transformative journey that the Lincoln brand is on.”

Launched earlier this year, the all-new Nautilus is helping drive growth for Lincoln as the brand works to refresh its entire SUV portfolio. Through the third quarter of this year, Nautilus saw a 39 percent sales increase compared to the prior year, helping the overall brand achieve a sales lift of 25 percent year-to-date.

For more in-depth analysis on why the Lincoln Nautilus was named 2025 SUV of the Year, please visit MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year award story here: https://www.motortrend.com/news/lincoln-nautilus-2025-suv-of-the-year/

Becoming the MotorTrend Car, Truck, SUV, or Performance Vehicle of the Year is a crowning achievement in the automotive world, a testament to the unparalleled prestige and long-standing tradition of these awards. MotorTrend stands alone in its commitment to exhaustively evaluate and track-test vehicles for these coveted honors, a practice it has upheld with dedication since its inception in 1949 for the Car of the Year award. The Truck of the Year award was added in 1978, SUV of the Year in 1999, and Performance Vehicle of the Year in 2022, in recognition of an ever-evolving market. MotorTrend’s iconic Golden Calipers trophy symbolizes excellence and serves as a powerful marketing tool, a testament to the awards’ impact on the automotive industry and consumers alike.

*Please note that some features may not be available in the Middle East.

