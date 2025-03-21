Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Motorola Mobility, a global leader in innovative consumer and enterprise mobile solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with e& UAE, the telecom arm of global technology group e&, to empower businesses in the UAE with advanced enterprise-grade mobility solutions. This collaboration will deliver latest innovations in digital technology, data security, and mobile device management to organizations across the UAE.

The partnership is designed to equip businesses with a comprehensive suite of B2B enterprise mobility solutions that streamline device management, boost productivity, and ensure robust security. From cost-effective options for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to highly integrated solutions for large corporations, the collaboration offers a flexible range of devices and services to meet diverse business needs.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President, Business Marketing and Innovation, e& UAE said: “As the UAE solidifies its position as a global digital transformation hub, businesses face increasing pressure to adopt digital-first strategies that enhance agility and performance. Our partnership with Motorola Mobility addresses the rising demand for solutions that ensure operational efficiency, team connectivity, and sustainability. By integrating enterprise-ready mobility solutions, businesses can streamline everyday tasks, overcome operational challenges, and focus on driving growth. With advanced and reliable tools, we aim to empower organisations to confidently navigate this digital evolution and create lasting value.”

The partnership between Motorola Mobility and e& UAE will also involve several strategic initiatives. These include joint projects that leverage their combined strengths in enterprise mobility technology development, service enhancements, and market expansion. Additionally, the companies will develop tailored enterprise mobility solutions to meet the specific needs of government, enterprise, and SMB customers in the UAE. Motorola Mobility and e& UAE will also collaborate on sustainability efforts, such as eco-friendly trade-in offers and increasing eSIM adoption.

Sharay Shams, General Manager, Motorola Middle East, said, "Motorola's B2B enterprise-ready smartphones offer the latest advancements in digital technology, data security, and mobile device management. Our commitment to empowering businesses with solutions that enhance productivity and elevate performance is at the heart of this partnership with e& UAE. By providing tools that are not only advanced but also user-friendly, we aim to transform workspaces, enhance collaboration, and ensure device security. From streamlining workflows to safeguarding sensitive data, Motorola is dedicated to making business operations smoother and more accessible."

Motorola Mobility’s B2B enterprise mobility solutions are designed to empower organizations with technology that enhances productivity and elevates business performance. The comprehensive suite of services includes advanced desktop and multi-screen capabilities, secure device fleet management solutions, streamlined task and workflow management tools, and robust communication features that facilitate seamless collaboration. Powered by - ThinkShield® for Mobile – a comprehensive mobile device security solution, Motorola ensures its devices are safeguarded against cyber threats, maintaining the integrity of business data. The solutions meet the highest standards with government-grade certifications, providing compliance and security for enterprises in sensitive sectors. Moto Care customer support ensures swift issue resolution and maximum uptime, making Motorola the trusted partner for businesses aiming to thrive in a dynamic and digital environment.