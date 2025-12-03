​​​​​Dubai, UAE – Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), today announced a strategic collaboration with PwC Middle East to advance the development and implementation of Smart City, Integrated Command Centre (ICC), Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, and Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives across the region.

The partnership combines Moro Hub’s advanced digital infrastructure and IoT capabilities with PwC’s global expertise in digital trust, smart city strategy, and cybersecurity, supporting the UAE’s vision for intelligent, connected, and sustainable cities.

“Our collaboration with PwC Middle East represents a major step forward in our mission to build smarter, more secure, and connected communities,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. “By combining PwC’s strategic and technological expertise with our integrated digital ecosystem, we can help public and private sector organisations fast-track their transformation journeys and unlock greater value from their digital investments.”

Through this partnership, Moro Hub and PwC Middle East will explore joint initiatives in:

Integrated Command Centres (ICC): Designing and deploying next-generation command centres that consolidate real-time data from multiple infrastructure systems, powered by AI-driven analytics for faster, more informed decision-making.

Critical Infrastructure Monitoring: Enhancing the resilience, safety, and operational efficiency of essential utilities and assets through advanced digital monitoring and predictive analytics platforms.

Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy and Implementation: Building connected, data-driven ecosystems that enable real-time monitoring, smarter asset management, and improved operational performance.

Smart Building and Facilities Management Solutions: Advancing sustainable and efficient urban environments through intelligent energy, assets, and building management technologies.

“Partnering with Moro Hub builds on our shared ambition to accelerate the region’s Smart City agenda,” said Ahmad Abu Hantash, Digital Strategy & Realisation Leader, PwC Middle East.

“This collaboration combines deep domain expertise with advanced digital capabilities to deliver tangible outcomes for government entities and enterprises, from strengthening resilience and sustainability to driving citizen-centred innovation.”

As a leading digital transformation enabler, Moro Hub continues to empower government and enterprise clients across the region in cloud computing, cybersecurity, data hosting, and digital services. The collaboration with PwC Middle East will complement these capabilities through strategic advisory, digital implementation frameworks, and innovation partnerships that maximise impact.

Together, Moro Hub and PwC Middle East aim to establish a joint innovation and capability development framework, contributing directly to the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and advancing the region’s broader sustainability and smart transformation goals.

About Moro Hub

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.