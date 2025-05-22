Dubai, UAE – MoneyHash, the Middle East and Africa’s leading payment orchestration platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Lean Technologies, the region’s leading financial infrastructure platform, to bring instant Account-to-Account (A2A) payments for e-commerce and digital-first businesses across the UAE.

The partnership enables merchants to offer seamless, bank-direct payments at checkout, reducing card processing fees, improving checkout experiences, and enhancing cost efficiency.

Powering Pay-by-bank with Lean and MoneyHash

Through this partnership, MoneyHash and Lean Technologies are making pay-by-bank (A2A) capabilities more accessible to merchants across the UAE—enabling seamless, secure bank-direct payments directly within checkout flows. By integrating, businesses can activate pay-by-bank options without added complexity, unlocking faster implementation and a more intuitive customer experience.

“MoneyHash’s orchestration layer is designed to simplify access to modern payment methods while supporting our partners’ innovations,” said Mohamed Amir, Head of Sales and Solutions at MoneyHash. “Our partnership with Lean reflects a shared vision of delivering seamless, cost-effective, and secure payment experiences tailored to the needs of businesses and consumers in the UAE.”

Lean’s technology enables direct and secure access to bank accounts for both data sharing and payment initiation. Integrated into MoneyHash’s unified API, merchants can now offer customers the ability to pay directly from their bank accounts—instantly, securely, and without needing a card.

“We’re proud to partner with MoneyHash to help merchants improve cost efficiency and offer better payment experiences,” said Omar Hamada, VP of Sales & Partnerships at Lean Technologies. “This collaboration makes pay-by-bank more accessible to businesses of all sizes without compromising on speed, security, or user experience.”

Advancing Regulatory and Consumer-Driven Innovation

This collaboration not only empowers merchants but also supports the region’s broader regulatory vision. Both MoneyHash and Lean operate with a strong compliance focus, regulated under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE and Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in KSA. By making A2A payments commercially accessible, the partnership strengthens the UAE’s growing fintech ecosystem while supporting national goals around financial inclusion and digital transformation.

From a consumer standpoint, the integration reduces friction in checkout journeys, especially for users preferring direct-from-bank transactions over traditional card payments. For merchants, it means lower transaction fees, reduced fraud risk, and fewer chargebacks, all accessible through a single integration point.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the first and leading payment orchestration and revenue operations platform built for the Middle East and Africa. Through a unified API, the platform enables businesses to integrate and manage payment service providers, optimize transaction routing, minimize failure rates, and centralize reporting and operations. Designed to remove complexity from payments, MoneyHash equips businesses with the tools to scale quickly across markets while maintaining control, flexibility, and performance.

Learn more at www.moneyhash.io

About Lean Technologies

Lean Technologies is the region’s leading financial infrastructure, offering secure and developer-friendly APIs that enable businesses to connect to their users' bank accounts for both data and payment initiation. Lean is licensed and regulated by ADGM and SAMA, and is committed to building infrastructure that powers the next generation of financial innovation in MENA.

Learn more at www.leantech.me