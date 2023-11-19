Doha, Qatar: It is with great pleasure and honour that Mondrian Doha announces their contributions to the bustling economy and tourism of Qatar. The Award, designed to celebrate and recognise the remarkable contributions made by businesses that continually achieve excellence in customer service delivery, has been held by the official board of Qatar Tourism by experienced judges who have a deep understanding of the hospitality market in the country.

Proud recipients of the first ever Master Kitchen Team award, the luxury hotel has further distinguished itself from its competition and continues to set the standard for excellence in the hospitality industry. The master kitchen team, comprised of fifteen talented chefs, has dedicated itself to providing unparalleled service and creating memorable dining experiences for all guests.

With a devoted team of dedicated individuals that strongly relies on the company’s DNA, every staff member is trained to stay abreast of market trends and maintain a keen understanding of the evolving landscape.

“We are extremely honoured to be awarded with this prestigious recognition by the Qatar Tourism Awards, as this further solidifies our positioning in the industry. We promise that this is only the beginning, and we are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence.” – Mikel Ibrahim

Always striving to provide the best service, in alignment with the objectives and priorities of Qatar Tourism, Mondrian Doha’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences has earned them recognition with prestigious accolades, such as the Qatar Tourism Awards, and the consistent ranking as one of the top restaurants on Trip Advisor.

ABOUT MONDRIAN DOHA

Located in the heart of West Bay Lagoon and next to Lusail City, the future of Qatar with its innovative design, architecturally led landscape marking the gateway to Qatar’s next major city destination, The Mondrian Doha was designed in collaboration with the world-renowned Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, and marks his first hotel in the Middle East. Mondrian Doha comprises of 270 distinctive rooms: including the Penthouse studios and Studio suites with custom-made furniture, and Swarovski crystal chandeliers. Mondrian Doha is known for its luxurious lifestyle hospitality offerings, which include four restaurants serving both local and international cuisines: Morimoto Hudson Tavern, and Walima, as well as its newly renovated patio, Patio by Walima. In addition, there are three bar outlets: Smoke and Mirrors, 12 Chairs, and Black Orchid. Guests can also visit EllaMia for authentic coffee blends and a beautiful setting. The renowned property houses Qatar's first ESPA Spa, a 2,000 square metre facility with separate spas for men and women, twelve treatment rooms, and Hammam areas, in addition to 24-hour fitness centre and a rooftop pool.

To learn more visit mondriandoha.com