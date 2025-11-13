ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Mondevo Group, an AI-native integrated wealth and innovation ecosystem serving global family offices, today announced the establishment of its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This strategic decision positions the group to leverage Abu Dhabi's emergence as a global leader in artificial intelligence, digital assets, and next-generation financial services.

Strategic Rationale for Abu Dhabi

Mondevo Group selected ADGM for its innovation-friendly regulation, advanced AI infrastructure, and global connectivity. Abu Dhabi's leadership in digital transformation and commitment to technological development and adoption provide an ideal foundation for Mondevo's long-term vision.

‍AI-First Government Vision: The emirate has committed AED 13 billion through its Digital Strategy 2025-2027, to become the world's first fully AI-powered government. Over 200 AI solutions are being implemented across public services, supported by institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the Hub71+ AI accelerator.

‍Progressive Digital Asset Framework: ADGM's regulatory environment has established clear frameworks for digital assets, tokenisation, and blockchain technologies, making it a natural fit for Mondevo's ambitions

‍Strategic Global Connectivity: Abu Dhabi's position as a bridge between East and West provides Mondevo Group with efficient access to global family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors.

‍Business-Friendly Environment: ADGM's common-law system, tax efficiency, and transparent oversight offer an optimal base for innovative financial services groups.

Leadership Perspective

Hussam Otaibi, Founder of Mondevo Group, stated:

"Abu Dhabi's commitment to becoming the world's AI capital is not theoretical, it's operational. From sovereign cloud infrastructure to progressive digital asset regulations, the emirate has built the exact ecosystem we need to scale our AI-native merchant banking platform. While other financial centres retrofit AI onto legacy systems, Abu Dhabi is building the future from first principles."

Building an AI-native Wealth and Innovation Ecosystem

Mondevo Group operates through three complementary pillars:

Mondevo Wealth – AI-powered Swiss-based private wealth preservation and management

Mondevo Ventures – Investments in Ai-native businesses across sectors of expertise

MondeVita – Luxury and lifestyle investments

These are supported by the Group's in-house technology hub in Singapore, where more than 40 AI developers have created custom large language models, real-time portfolio optimisation systems, and automated deal flow analysis capabilities that redefine how family offices access private markets.

Aligned with National Vision

The incorporation aligns perfectly with Abu Dhabi's vision to position itself as a global hub for innovation-led economic growth. The emirate's Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to create an AI-native government and deploy cutting-edge solutions across all sectors, provides the ideal environment for Mondevo Group's ambitious expansion plans.

‍About Mondevo Group

Mondevo Group is an AI-native wealth and innovation ecosystem serving global family offices. The group operates through its three distinct pillars: Mondevo Wealth, Mondevo Ventures, and MondeVita, while being supported by its in-house technology team in Singapore.

