Dubai – United Arab Emirates – Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) one of the world’s largest snacks company has been recognized as a Top Employer 2025 in both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This recognition marks the third consecutive year for the UAE and an impressive sixth year running for KSA, underscoring the company’s commitment to its people and culture.

The certification recognizes top employers by evaluating companies in an extensive range of areas including people strategy, work environment, talent programs and diversity and inclusion.

Following the assessment, the Top Employers Institute revealed that Mondelez in the UAE and KSA achieved an average of 95.06% and 93.8% respectively across all areas, putting it among the top companies to work for in the region.

“Being named a Top Employer in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a reflection of the extraordinary efforts of our teams and the strength of our culture,” said Norah Jan, People Lead, Gulf & Developing Markets and Saudi Arabia at Mondelez.

“Having a winning growth culture that is underpinned by an engaged talent, future focused capabilities and diversity, equity and inclusion, is a critical element of our current and future success as an organization,” added Jan.

Building a winning culture across Mondelēz is one of the key strategic priorities at the core of our long-term business growth strategy. Culture is fundamental to building capacity for more sustainable business growth and unlocking operational excellence.

The latest recognition reflects the company’s best-in-class people practices, policies, collaborative ways of working and commitment to building a winning growth culture in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) Business Unit.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:

Emeel Bishay

Emeel.Bishay@mdlz.com