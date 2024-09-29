Cairo: In an initiative to achieve equality in the labor market and offer women opportunities to enhance their role in society, the Women’s Employment Forum kicked off this Saturday morning at the Greek Campus in downtown Cairo. Organized by the “Momken” platform for the first time, in collaboration with "Shaghalni," the forum aims to provide suitable job opportunities for women in various fields and empower them economically.

The forum aims to provide more than 1,000 job opportunities for women who wish to re-enter the workforce. These opportunities are offered by over 70 companies in fields such as telecommunications, banking, medicine, education, and shipping.

The forum includes several events, such as seminars on investing in women and empowering them in the labor market, entrepreneurship, and enhancing female leadership in the digital field. These seminars feature stars from the "Shark Tank" program, including engineers Mohamed Farouk and Ahmed Tarek, entrepreneur Ayman Abbas, and Sharke Dina Ghabbour, along with many other experts in various fields.

Additionally, the forum features open sessions with inspiring women who have joined the workforce and achieved tangible success. Swimmer Randa El-Mahdy will share her inspiring story of how she became the first Egyptian and international swimmer to swim solo for 14 km in Lake Annecy, France, in five hours and 11 minutes.

Abeer El-Leithy, co-founder of Momken , said, “Since the launch of the 'Momken' platform two years ago, we have aimed to support and help women return to the labor market, regardless of their age or whether they have previous work experience or not. Through this forum, organized by Momken for the first time, we are working to provide women with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with company representatives in various fields to facilitate the employment process, learn about the opportunities available in the labor market, and assess the skills required for different jobs."

El-Leithy emphasized that women, especially in the Arab region, always demonstrate greater commitment, skill, and ability to face challenges in the labor market. Therefore, it is important to give them the opportunity to develop their skills and utilize them to support the economy and sustainably develop society, which is now a global trend.

Radwa El-Attar, co-founder of Momken, stated, “We believe in the platform’s importance of providing opportunities for everyone. Currently, the participation of Egyptian women in the labor force is only 159% of the total labor force. Therefore, it is necessary to actively contribute to increasing and improving women’s participation in all fields. Through the forum, we are keen to provide workshops that enhance women's skills, engage in informed discussions, and connect with employers and academics so that every woman can better understand her potential and how she can positively and correctly move forward to secure a job opportunity."

El-Attar pointed out that the Momken platform offers various training courses in collaboration with experts to develop skills and help women of different age groups enter the labor market. She added that women have a genuine desire to work.

It is worth mentioning that the Momken platform was established two years ago to assist women who have never worked before or have taken a break from work to re-enter the labor market or start their own businesses. Momken has successfully formed numerous partnerships and contributed to women's employment. The platform has received over half a million visits since its launch, and more than 70,000 women have registered on the platform.