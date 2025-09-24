Sharjah, UAE: In a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia’s logistics and transport sector, Momentum Logistics, subsidiary of Gulftainer, a leading global end-to-end supply chain, multi-purpose ports and logistics solutions provider, and Zahid Tractor have launched their partnership with the successful delivery of fuel-efficient Saudi-Made Volvo Trucks, including the most fuel-efficient and cutting-edge FH Aero model.

The handover ceremony was held at Momentum Logistics’ facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with senior management from both companies in attendance.

The event was also an opportunity to showcase the strength of local manufacturing, featuring Volvo Trucks assembled at the Arabian Vehicles and Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), which proudly earned the Saudi-Made label earlier this year.

Daniel Caton, Managing Director of Momentum Logistics said: “We are pleased to leverage our new collaboration with Zahid Tractor to revolutionise transport efficiency, drive operational excellence, reduce environmental impact, and meet the evolving needs of Saudi Arabia’s dynamic market. Together, we are paving the way for smarter, greener transportation networks that benefit businesses and communities alike. The successful delivery of fuel-efficient, Saudi-made Volvo trucks underscores our shared commitment to enhancing logistics capabilities while prioritising reduced environmental footprint and offering sustainable logistics solutions.”

Mohamed W. Zahid, Managing Director of Zahid Tractor – Commercial Vehicles Division said: “Delivering Saudi Made Volvo Trucks, including the world's most fuel-efficient FH Aero model, to Momentum Logistics is a proud moment for us. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to operational excellence, fuel efficiency, and sustainable transportation in alignment with Vision 2030's goal of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.”

The collaboration between Momentum Logistics and Zahid Tractor marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable and efficient transport solutions across Saudi Arabia.

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and has since become a leading end-to-end global supply chain, multi-purpose ports and logistics solutions provider. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.

