Amjad Qandil

The partnership reflects the Ministry’s commitment to advancing health professions education and developing the skills of nursing professionals to meet both local and global healthcare needs

The agreement will strengthen academic quality assurance and open educational and research collaboration between UAE-based universities and global counterparts, solidifying the UAE as a leading hub for health education

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR)’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) has signed an MoU with the US-based Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) to enhance nursing education quality and alignment with academic standards in UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs), aligning with national healthcare sector goals.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in developing quality assurance policies for UAE nursing programmes, enhancing their credibility and international accreditation. It includes joint accreditation reviews to uphold quality benchmarks and support HEIs in securing global accreditation, boosting graduates’ career prospects locally and internationally. Additionally, it promotes knowledge exchange on nursing education innovations and curriculum integration with modern medical practices.

As part of this agreement, a joint oversight committee comprising representatives from the CAA and ACEN will be established to oversee the implementation of quality assurance measures and accreditation processes. Furthermore, the CAA will actively participate in ACEN-led programmatic reviews of UAE nursing programmes, ensuring alignment with global best practices.

Prof. Amjad Mohd Qandil, Acting Director, CAA at MoHESR, emphasised that the partnership reflects the Ministry’s commitment to advancing health professions education, ensuring the development of skilled nursing professionals to meet local and global healthcare needs. “The agreement aligns UAE nursing programmes with international accreditation standards, reinforcing the country's status as a regional hub for medical education,” he said.

He also highlighted that the agreement strengthens academic quality assurance and education and research collaboration between UAE-based HEIs and global counterparts, further establishing the UAE as a leading hub for health education. He stated that it reflects the country’s commitment to advancing higher education by offering opportunities for students, educators, and institutions to benefit from the latest curricula, learning and teaching methods, technological advancement in education and international partnerships.

Dr. Kathy Chappell, Chief Executive Officer, ACEN, said: “The ACEN is very pleased to partner with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s Commission for Academic Accreditation in jointly reviewing nursing education programs within the UAE. We share a commitment to elevating the quality of nursing education for all students and appreciate the opportunities that this partnership will offer for our respective organizations. We are excited that the resources of the ACEN will be available for students, educators, and institutions within the UAE and look forward to continued dialogue on behalf of the global nursing profession.”

The agreement marks a significant step in realising the UAE’s vision of developing an advanced, integrated education system that supports the expanding national healthcare sector, by providing qualified nursing professionals to tackle future health challenges.