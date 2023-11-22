Riyadh, KSA Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co, the official retailer for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has announced a significant strategic agreement with EMKAN Finance, a fintech company, specialized in providing convenient financial solutions. The aim of this agreement is to introduce innovative payment options to its customers in the after-sales service sector.

This agreement encompasses an innovative solution that includes a ' Retail finance solution, allowing customers to enjoy greater flexibility and convenience when Purchasing Jaguar and Land Rover after sales parts and maintenance, with limit choice of finance amount starting 1500 SAR up to 80,000 SAR and flexible duration from 3 up to 36 months, by applying digitally for the voucher through EMKAN App.

This step is in line with Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors' commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience and keeping pace with digital advancements in the automotive industry. This partnership is also a part of the company's strategy to enhance financial technology solutions and offer diverse financial choices to its customers.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Rami Sindi, JLR Aftersales Director at Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors.

Rami Sindi, Director of After-Sales Services at Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors - Jaguar Land Rover, expressed his pleasure regarding this partnership, stating, 'We are delighted with our partnership with Emkan Finance, a specialist in providing financial solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering an exceptional experience to our customers and keeping up with digital advancements in the automotive industry. We are enthusiastic about providing innovative and convenient payment options for our customers in the after-sales service sector. We consider Emkan a reliable partner in meeting the diverse financial needs of our customers. This partnership reinforces our strategy to enhance financial technology solutions and provide multiple financial choices to our customers.'

Emkan Finance introduced itself as a trusted partner in the financial and monetary services sector, aligning with the vision of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors. It offers innovative digital financial solutions that cater to all segments of society to meet various financial customer needs. Additionally, it excels in providing after-sales services, under the supervision and regulation of the Saudi Central Bank."

