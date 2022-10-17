Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) invites aspiring medical students to discover the infinite possibilities a career in healthcare can offer. This month, MBRU will be participating in three of the MENA region’s leading higher education fairs, the Najah Expo in Abu Dhabi, the Najah Expo in Dubai, and the International Education Show in Sharjah. The University will showcase various higher education opportunities for its three colleges, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Medicine, and the College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The Najah Expo events will take place from October 16-18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, before the second runs from October 23-25 at Dubai World Trade Center. MBRU's presence at Najah offers hopeful undergraduate students a chance to speak with the University's representatives about academics, campus life, research, and the unique summer placement program, MBRU Summer Scholars. The University’s involvement in the fairs is perfectly timed, considering the admissions for the 2023-2024 academic year have just opened on October 15.

From October 19-22, MBRU will exhibit its undergraduate and postgraduate programs and scholarships at the 18th International Education Show held at Expo Center Sharjah.

Over a year ago, MBRU became a part of the UAE’s first integrated academic health system, the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC). In keeping with DAHC's strategic priorities to improve health outcomes through the delivery of transformative education, MBRU is offering a variety of degrees in medicine, dentistry, and nursing.

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences, and the PhD in Biomedical Sciences are the three programs offered by the College of Medicine at MBRU. Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) offers five postgraduate dental programs and a one-year dental internship program at Dubai Dental Hospital (DDH), Dubai's first and largest dental hospital. HBMCDM and DDH also offers an Endodontic Residency Program, the first of its kind in the UAE and the only program to be accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. The College of Nursing and Midwifery offers two postgraduate programs in the fields of Cardiovascular Nursing and Pediatric Nursing. All programs are accredited by the UAE’s Ministry of Education.

“Najah Expo and the International Education Show are ideal venues for aspiring students from all around the UAE to discover the infinite possibilities a career in healthcare can offer,” said Mr. Ahmad Al Awadhi, Senior Director of Student Admissions and Registration. “Our tradition of academic excellence and investment in student success makes MBRU a great place to study. We urge anyone interested in pursuing a career in healthcare to visit the University's stand at these exhibitions.”

Applications for MBRU's undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2023-2024 are now open. To apply, visit: https://admissions.mbru.ac.ae/Admission-Application/Application-Registration.aspx