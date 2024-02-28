HE Marwan Bin Ghalita: "Through our partnership with MBRSG, DLD is empowering its employees to stay ahead of the latest advancements in the real estate market."

HE Dr. Ali Al-Marri: "This collaboration will drive the growth and prosperity of Dubai's real estate market."

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) and Dubai Land Department (DLD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering leadership talent within Dubai's real estate sector. This collaboration seeks to equip industry leaders with the latest knowledge and skills necessary for thriving in the dynamic real estate market.

Under this agreement, the two entities will enhance their cooperation across various domains, including academic programs, knowledge sharing, consultations, training, research, and public events, to provide participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to achieve excellence in the real estate market. This initiative is in line with Dubai’s strategic policy to unify the efforts of government institutions towards enriching governmental knowledge and empowering civil servants.

The two entities will also launch a specialized diploma in real estate leadership designed to address the diverse and dynamic needs of the real estate sector. The curriculum will cover essential areas such as real estate law, property management, appraisal, development, and investment across different property types, including residential, commercial, and industrial.

The MoU was formalized by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of DLD, and His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, witnessed by officials from both institutions.

HE bin Ghalita said, "Through our partnership with MBRSG, DLD is empowering its employees to stay ahead of the latest advancements in the real estate market."

He highlighted the program's commitment to equipping participants with essential skills and knowledge for real estate market excellence. The initiative aims to offer insights into global markets, institutions, and practices, along with a comprehensive understanding of the legal framework of properties, the evaluation of development opportunities, and the resolution of finance-related issues.

"This collaboration will drive the growth and prosperity of Dubai's real estate market through a comprehensive approach that includes academic programs, training courses, and a variety of forums for idea exchange. These initiatives aim to foster innovation, collaboration, and ensure the market's sustainable development," added HE bin Ghalita.

HE Al Marri highlighted the significance of the agreement, emphasizing its role in equipping Emirati talents with essential expertise to boost government performance in the UAE and nurture future leaders.

He said, "At MBRSG, we are focused on providing a top-tier educational journey that enhances the abilities of public sector workers in numerous areas. Our objective is to equip them with advanced skills and insights, fostering significant contributions to the UAE's strategic and developmental ambitions. We achieve this through a vibrant, innovative educational environment, enriched with advanced programs, executive diplomas, and hands-on learning experiences."

The MoU also facilitates the sharing of knowledge resources, including library materials and electronic data from both MBRSG and DLD. It also fosters collaboration in administrative consulting and knowledge-based field trips, leveraging best practices to boost the efficiency and service quality of government bodies.

Originating from MBRSG's dedication to government excellence, this partnership underscores the institution's role as a leader in government administration and public policy education in the Arab world. MBRSG aims to elevate governmental performance in the UAE and beyond through a holistic offering of education, training, research, and knowledge exchange, showcasing the UAE's exemplary governance model and facilitating knowledge sharing across the region.

