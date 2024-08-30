Dubai, UAE: As part of its long-term vision to enrich the cultural landscape over the next 50 years and promote knowledge sharing throughout society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has donated more than 80,000 books since launching its ‘A World Reads’ initiative. These donations, which include Arabic and English books across diverse subjects, have been distributed to over 200 public and private institutions, schools, and educational complexes. As a result, more than 210,000 people across the UAE have benefited from this initiative.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said, “The ‘A World Reads’ initiative reflects our deep-rooted belief in the significance of making knowledge accessible to all members of society, especially children and youth. Our initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build an advanced and knowledgeable society capable of effectively participating in leading the future and building a knowledge-based economy.”

"We firmly believe that investing in knowledge is key to shaping the future of generations to come. Through this initiative, we aim to realize our vision of becoming a leading hub for knowledge, culture, and creativity," he added.

Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of Libraries Department, said, “The ‘A World Reads’ initiative embodies the vital role of libraries in promoting the values of donation, volunteering, and social responsibility. Libraries are more than just houses of knowledge, they are also platforms to launch and support social initiatives. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is a bridge between the donors and beneficiaries and a catalyst for volunteer work, and we invite all institutions to be a part of our vision and initiative.”

Aiming to spread knowledge, encourage reading, and empower schools across the UAE, the “A World Reads” initiative strives to support and enrich school libraries with a valuable and diverse collection of Arabic and English books for children, youth, and adults. It will also provide support for students participating in the Arab Reading Challenge Award, along with enriching and developing library collections in federal and local government departments, as well as private institutions, universities, and colleges.

As a part of the ‘A World Reads’ initiative, and in line with International Youth Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised visits to institutions, schools, and youth centres across the UAE, including the Creative Hubs in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Falaj Al Mulla to introduce its services, initiatives, and year-round activities, and discuss collaboration to achieve the aspirations of future generations and realise its vision to become a beacon of knowledge and creativity.

During the ‘Cultural Summer’ activities organised throughout August, and as a part of the ‘A World Reads’ initiative, the Library gifted more than 500 books to visitors from all ages, during their visits to the nine Thematic Libraries.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites local publishing houses, public organisations with special publications, and authors to donate and share their books with the ‘A World Reads’ initiative to be distributed to visitors and students, as well as the participants in discussion panels, and libraries in schools and institutions. All institutions are invited to contact the Library to obtain Arabic and English books as a part of the ‘A World Reads’ initiative.

