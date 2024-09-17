Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will participate in the 24th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, to be held at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage from 19 to 22 September, under the theme “Tales of Bird.” During its participation, the Library will offer a wide range of educational and entertaining activities for children and youth.

“Through our participation, we aim to highlight narrative and cultural heritage, build bridges of cultural dialogue between generations, and inspire the imagination of participants while developing their storytelling and writing skills,” said Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

“We are keen to be part of this important event, which contributes to spreading cultural knowledge, engaging with the community, and strengthening cultural ties between different generations. This aligns with the leadership’s vision to promote a knowledge-based development over the next 50 years and the objectives of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries, which aims to enhance the UAE’s global position in cultural innovation and establish the UAE as a hub for creative talents from around the world,” he added.

“During our participation, we aim to offer enriching activities that enhance the experiences of children and youth, helping them develop new storytelling and writing skills, while fostering a love for reading and creativity. Additionally, we strive to connect them to Emirati and Arab cultural heritage through interactive and fun activities,” said Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of Libraries Department.

Over the course of four days, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host several activities and workshops to inspire children and youth to engage with heritage and learn from traditional stories. The events will kick off with a reading session of the story “Some Birds”, followed by an art workshop where children can design a bird with unique features.

On September 20, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library team will offer children and youth a reading activity of “The Little Penguin Wants to Fly”, followed by an art workshop to create a bird's nest, to develop their artistic and expressive skills. On September 21, the activities will continue with a workshop for youth on “The Falcon in the UAE”, along with competitions about falcon species and the “Carrier Pigeon Messages”. Additionally, the story “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” will be read to encourage their interaction and participation in cultural heritage activities.

On September 22, the Library team will organise a reading session of “The Falcon and the Sparrow” for children, accompanied by an art workshop titled “Colourful Birds”, along with exciting competitions, followed by the announcement of the results of “Carrier Pigeon Messages” workshop.

Through this participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aims to provide a comprehensive, diverse, and fun educational experience, designed to encourage children and youth to read and gain knowledge, while stimulating their imagination and nurturing their creative and intellectual abilities. This aligns with the Library’s strategy and vision to become a national beacon of knowledge and culture.

