Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with GFS Developments to launch the Smart Housing Forum 2025, scheduled to take place in Dubai this October under the theme “Innovative Solutions for Smart and Sustainable Housing.” This initiative comes within the framework of MBRHE’s efforts to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors and to advance the sustainable housing ecosystem.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Dhallal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and Mr. Irfan Wahid, CEO of GFS Developments in Dubai, along with several senior executives from the company. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership in order to add value to the Forum and establish it as a leading platform for showcasing the latest global innovations and best practices in the housing sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Haitham Abdulrahman Al Khaja, Director of the Communication and Marketing Department at MBRHE, stated:

“The Smart Housing Forum represents an important platform to highlight innovative and sustainable solutions in the housing sector. Signing this partnership with GFS Developments reflects the Establishment’s keenness to attract strategic partners who support Dubai’s vision for sustainable urban development and the objectives of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.”

For his part, Mr. Irfan Wahid expressed GFS Developments’ pride in this partnership, saying:

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to launch the Smart Housing Forum 2025. We are committed to supporting national efforts in developing innovative and sustainable housing projects that contribute to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing family stability.”

This collaboration reflects MBRHE’s vision of building strategic partnerships with the private sector to ensure added value for national flagship events and to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in adopting smart and sustainable housing solutions.

For inquiries and further information, please visit the Establishment’s official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity dedicated to providing proactive and sustainable housing services to citizens through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, enhanced by innovation and digital transformation to achieve Dubai's future vision.

For Media Inquiries:

Khalid Mohammed Albannai, Head of Communication Section, MBRHE

Email: kalbannai@mbrhe.com

Ghada Yousuf Abdulla, Communication Specialist, MBRHE

Email: gabdulla@mbrhe.com