Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is participating in the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, within the Digital Dubai Government Pavilion. Through its participation, MBRHE is showcasing its latest smart housing technologies and digital services designed to enhance housing efficiency and innovation.

As part of its engagement, MBRHE signed strategic partnership agreements with Oracle and Omnix, in a step aimed at advancing digital transformation in the government housing sector, boosting technological efficiency, and enhancing the quality of smart services.

Through its participation, MBRHE seeks to highlight its efforts in supporting digital transformation and offering innovative housing services that enhance citizens’ quality of life while aligning with the objectives of Smart Dubai.

Key services showcased by MBRHE include:

Smart Designer:

An AI-powered service that enables users and engineers to create and modify initial architectural designs with ease, offering output in multiple formats. The solution helps accelerate project delivery while reducing time and effort.

Esakankom App:

A comprehensive digital platform that provides citizens with exclusive discounts for home furnishing, tracks construction progress step by step, offers tools to estimate building costs, and provides access to approved contractors and consultants. It also includes educational content to simplify the building journey.

My Project Platform:

An integrated digital system for managing individual maintenance projects electronically. It allows transparent tracking of work items, execution timelines, and cost estimates, while enabling approval of payments and completion percentages.

“Ameir” Smart Assistant:

An intelligent digital assistant available 24/7 via WhatsApp, the MBRHE website, and mobile applications, enabling users to inquire about services, submit requests, and track applications quickly and easily.

“Emirati” Platform on the Dubai Now App:

A unified gateway that offers citizens access to more than 25 housing-related digital services through Dubai’s smart government ecosystem, simplifying service access and minimizing paperwork.

In addition to the Eskan app and MBRHE’s official website, the Establishment provides innovative digital tools such as appointment booking, video communication, and direct contact with leadership.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Dhallal Bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, stated:

“Our participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects our commitment to keeping pace with global digital developments and showcasing a range of advanced initiatives and projects based on cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence. This aligns with Dubai Government’s strategic vision and reinforces the emirate’s position as a global digital capital and a model city of the future.”

Al Falasi added:

“Through our participation, we aim to highlight the Establishment’s role in developing smart digital housing solutions that place customers at the center of the experience, accelerating the digital transformation journey to serve citizens in line with the wise leadership’s vision for a smart and sustainable city.”

Through its presence at GITEX Global 2025, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment reaffirms its commitment to transforming the housing experience into a fully digital, integrated, and user-centric journey that leverages modern technologies to enhance quality of life, accelerate service delivery, and promote transparency.

MBRHE also reiterates its dedication to continuously developing its digital services to better serve citizens and improve government efficiency—supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a smart and sustainable city of the future.