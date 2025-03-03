Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has launched the third edition of the "Bashaer Al Khair" campaign, aiming to support more than 2,500 eligible families during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The initiative reaffirms the establishment’s commitment to strengthening social cohesion and fostering values of solidarity and giving. The campaign will continue until the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, targeting low-income families among MBRHE’s beneficiaries.

Strengthening Community Collaboration

The "Bashaer Al Khair" campaign, in its third edition, is launched upon collaborative efforts among various entities, underscoring the importance of joint action in supporting community initiatives and reinforcing the spirit of giving during the Holy Month.

Diverse Ramadan Initiatives

The campaign includes 14 diverse initiatives that reflect the establishment’s dedication to enhancing social solidarity during Ramadan. These initiatives comprise community programs to support eligible families, senior citizens, and People of Determination, alongside family-oriented initiatives designed to bring joy to families. The campaign also promotes physical well-being through sports initiatives for employees and beneficiaries while providing educational and recreational activities for children. Additionally, the campaign features interactive digital initiatives across social media platforms, along with recognition programs to appreciate community contributions and promote the spirit of giving.

Ongoing Success and Impact of the Campaign

Over the years, the "Bashaer Al Khair" campaign has achieved remarkable success, fostering values of generosity and social compassion and positively impacting the lives of thousands of beneficiaries. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support at MBRHE, stated: "With the launch of the third edition of 'Bashaer Al Khair,' we reaffirm our commitment to providing initiatives that enhance family stability and support eligible families during the Holy Month, in line with our vision to ensure a dignified life for citizens."

Call for Participation

MBRHE invites individuals and organizations willing to contribute to connect through its official channels, supporting values of solidarity and bringing happiness to eligible families.