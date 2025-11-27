​​​​​UAE, Dubai – The Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held its first meeting in the presence of His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Standing out as the region’s first endowment district, the project is part of MBRGI’s strategic investment and is carried out with support from Azizi Developments.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi stated that MBRGI is committed to launching major endowment projects that align with its humanitarian mission. These initiatives reflect the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to cultivate a culture of giving and positive impact, with the ultimate goal of providing exemplary healthcare, education, and a high quality of life for communities.

His Excellency Al Gergawi said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District is a significant addition to MBRGI’s portfolio, accelerating our strategic plans to expand our global reach and funding our development programmes with the sustainable investment returns from this pioneering project.”

Continuous support

The Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District Board of Trustees meeting was chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer. Attending members included His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, His Excellency Rashid Ali Al Falasi, Dr. Mahdi Fardan Al Fardan and Mr. Farhad Mirwais Azizi.

Members of the Board of Trustees extended their profound appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invaluable trust and continuous support of charitable and humanitarian endeavors. They pledged to implement His Highness's vision for the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District and to strengthen its position as a leading endowment model that promotes a culture of sustainable giving while supporting global education and healthcare sectors.

The Board also stressed the importance of executing the project to the highest international standard of infrastructure, sustainability, and operational efficiency, in order to generate the highest possible investment returns.

A dynamic platform

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District, said: “The Endowment District embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to leverage endowments as a strategic tool that maximises the sustainable impact of giving. This project is an innovative model that blends urban development with humanitarian purpose, creating a dynamic platform dedicated to driving positive change in the lives of individuals and communities.”

His Excellency Al Tayer stressed that the project translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai a global capital of goodness and charity, through quality initiatives that keep pace with the requirements of human development and serve communities.

His Excellency Al Tayer added that the Board of Trustees will work to translate His Highness's vision in promoting the concept of innovative developmental endowments, strengthening endowment partnerships, and establish rigorous systems to manage and invest the endowment’s returns. This will ensure a sustainable stream of funding for education and healthcare initiatives worldwide, thereby reinforcing the UAE's status as a leading global hub for sustainable endowments.

A gift of goodwill

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, emphasised that the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District represents the UAE’s gift of goodwill and message of hope to the world, offering vital support to those in need of healthcare and education. He highlighted that the project embodies the shared vision of MBRGI and Azizi Developments for sustainable giving and their joint commitment to uplifting communities.

Azizi stated: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District pushes our collaboration with MBRGI to the next level. We are committed to cultivating this partnership for the benefit of humanity and to reinforcing the UAE's standing as a global model of generosity and a leader in humanitarian action.”

Flagship urban destination

The meeting addressed the executive plans for the endowment district, the flagship urban destination that integrates modern housing, commercial facilities, healthcare and education in a single development reflecting an integrated vision, with total investments of AED 4.7 billion.

The Board of Trustees also discussed the project’s components and various facilities. Spanning 2 million square feet, the project features a state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital, a medical college, and two schools covering all educational stages, with a combined capacity of 5,000 students.

It also features 25 endowment buildings with more than 2,000 diverse residential units to suit different lifestyles, along with service facilities and retail outlets, creating a vibrant community that will host over 12,000 residents and visitors daily when completed.

Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District is a state-of-the-art urban model aligned with Dubai’s vision for future cities, integrating various facilities and amenities that meet the highest standards of efficiency, sustainability and quality of life.