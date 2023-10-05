UAE – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) congratulated Professor Katalin Kariko and Dr. Drew Weissman, who have been honored with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023 for their research and discoveries that led to the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Professor Kariko and Dr. Weissman are recipients of MBRKA 2022. They were recognized for their scientific achievements that contributed to developing vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic. The MBRKA hosted the winners of its 2022 edition, Dr. Katalin Kariko, Dr. Drew Weissman, and Dr. Zhang Yongzhen, at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, last September to celebrate their knowledge and scientific contributions.

The two scientists were awarded this prestigious prize for their ground-breaking scientific and research endeavors, particularly in the field of modified mRNA technology. Their significant contributions in the field of science and research have brought a paradigm shift in vaccine creation methods and approaches, accelerating the pace of development of vaccines against COVID-19, one of the biggest threats to human health, and safeguarding the welfare of people worldwide. The Nobel Prize is one of the greatest and most distinguished honors in the world. The winners were selected by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

Dr. Katalin Kariko, a biologist and researcher, received the Nobel Prize as well as the MBRKA for inventing the modified mRNA technology utilized in Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines. She also discovered an innovative method to modify and allow the mRNA to reach the proper part of the body and trigger an immune response to combat the disease. Meanwhile, Dr. Drew Weissman, MD-PhD, won both awards for his pivotal role in developing the modified mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, commended the winners for achieving the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine, praising their significant contributions to science and knowledge as well as ground-breaking research and medical breakthroughs, all of which have made a positive impact on the world. His Excellency further shed light on their key role in accelerating the development of vaccines during a period of one of the most serious health crises. He underlined the significance of recognizing the efforts of knowledge leaders, particularly those specializing in the field of medicine and biotechnology, to inspire them to continue achieving scientific excellence. He stated that this will pave the way for more advanced and cutting-edge solutions to various challenges in the world and create a better future for all of humanity.

Bin Huwaireb further added: “We seek to encourage scientific research and biotechnology, reward innovative accomplishments, and inspire a new generation of scientists and innovators through the MBRKA. We are extremely happy to witness scientists Kariko and Weissman receive such a prestigious global accolade, after obtaining the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award in 2022. The MBRKA is one of the most prestigious international awards that recognizes innovators and creators for creating avenues to disseminate and develop knowledge across the globe. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

The MBRKA is a leading platform that recognizes achievements in knowledge, science, and research around the world. It celebrates the remarkable contributions of scientists, researchers, innovators, and thought leaders worldwide in advancing knowledge and education, as well as promoting the development of societies. It also reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting scientific research and innovation, in accordance with its ambitious vision to create an advanced and sustainable future.

Since its inception in 2015, the MBRKA has played a significant role in promoting knowledge development, stimulating innovation in various fields, and highlighting individuals and institutions that have made their mark on the global knowledge landscape. It encompasses various categories, including scientific research, education and learning, innovation and technology, and Arabic Knowledge.

