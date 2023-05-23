DUBAI: After hosting 250+ brands in 2022, MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, is back with the 2nd edition of #GROWTH Summit Dubai on 1st June at Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai.

The Dubai chapter of #GROWTH Summit 2023 will bring experts from top GCC consumer brands together and foster a network of Growth, Marketing, Product, and Retention professionals to encourage peer learning and problem-solving.

The event is brought to the audience in partnership with AWS, mParticle, and Tanla. #GROWTH Summit promises to host marquee brands like GMG, DP World, OSN+, Geekay Group, RedTag, Sharjah Corp, Shahid.net, Astra tech, Lals Group, Almosafer, and many others.

Building long-lasting customer relationships and sustainable growth is the biggest growth lever. And with this invite-only event, MoEngage aims to bring in leaders who will share their experiences, discuss actionable strategies, and showcase real-world frameworks they have used to drive meaningful engagement and growth.

The event will feature various panel discussions, fireside chats, customer growth stories, and intuitive product announcements that will encourage the marketing fraternity to look towards innovative ways of engaging with customers.

What makes #GROWTH Summit Special?

All Brands Under One Roof : Get a chance to interact with professionals from brands across verticals like Retail, E-commerce, BFSI, Telecom, Travel, Media, Healthcare and many more.

Product, Features and More : Get latest updates on features that are revolutionizing customer engagement like Outbound Segment, Website Personalization, Inform, OSM Pro and Flows.

Interactive Panel and Fireside Chats : Listen to seasoned professionals from various B2C brands as they share their experience across engagement, retention, and personalization.

A True Networking Event: Meet and greet your peers and get a chance to discuss challenges and solutions around customer engagement with marketing leaders over a sumptuous meal.

A few of the panelists, amongst others attending the Summit are:

Pallav Singhvi, VP Consumer Business - Seera Group

Hitesh Malhotra, VP Marketing - Damac

Richard Quipp, Engagement Director, The ENTERTAINER

Nuran Mekky, Group Head of CVM Operations and Customer Experience, Gargash Group

Milica Smudja, Head of Marketing - Landmark Leisure

Nilanjana Chaterjee, Data & Analytics Director - Alamar

Tariq Jaser, Co- founder and Head of marketing - myco.io

Ishan Singh, Director - Engagement and Retention - OSN+

Dharmendra Mehta, Business Head - E-Commerce - Lal's Group

Debleena Ghosh, Head of CRM - GMG

Vinod Nagar, Head of Growth, Marketing & CX - Payit

Sami Skaff - Product Head | Customer Experience - AWRostamani

Bilal Adham, Director of Digital - DP World

Hammad Khan, Head of Digital - Geekay Group

Owais Khan,VP Marketing - Udrive

Puneet Mishra, Head of E-commerce, Redtag

“In the last couple of years, we have seen marketers coming together as a community to solve the major engagement challenges. To encourage and contribute to these communities, we are back with our 2nd edition of Dubai Summit. #GROWTH Community is a platform to foster mutual learning and problem-solving among marketers and product owners. After seeing great reception from the community across 4 continents, with 10,000+ attendees, more than 500 speakers, and over 100 curated sessions, it gives us immense pleasure to host the event in the heart of UAE," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO, MoEngage

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Azadea, 6thStreet.com, Alsaif Gallery, Jazeera Airways, Holiday Factory, Level Shoes, Xcite, Rain, Mashreq Neo, Saudi Catering, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in thirteen countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

