Dubai: Alsaif Gallery, a Saudi Arabia-based home appliances and kitchenware brand, has partnered with MoEngage to drive insights-led customer engagement.

Founded in 2006, Alsaif Gallery is the number one offline retailer for kitchen appliances in Saudi Arabia. The brand is among the 100 most popular Saudi brands due to its high-quality specifications and modern designs. Traditionally an offline retailer, the brand started its E-commerce business in 2017, and post 2020, the E-commerce business witnessed 100% year-on-year growth. At the same time, the mobile app became a major source of revenue, with a 65% share.

To support its E-commerce business at the beginning, the brand did deploy specific CRM platforms for its communication channels. However, the tools did not provide the desired results, leading to many gaps in customer engagement. Moreover, the lack of local support from other CRM tools also created a roadblock/hindrance.

“In the past, we have also used CRM/CEP platforms. However, scalability has always been an issue,” said Maala Alfadil, Director of e-commerce, Alsaif Gallery. “While we have seen tremendous growth, we want to breach the highest point and grow. This is where we think our partnership with MoEngage will help us.“

To reach the next level, the brand also wanted to utilize its data gold mine. In its endeavor to provide a hyper-personalized experience to each of its customers, Alsaif Gallery wanted to draw critical insights using analytics and showcase appliances based on preference.

At the same time, Alsaif Gallery witnessed a retention rate of over 40% in the first half of 2022. They noticed that their customers were loyal and wanted to give them more personalized offerings and increase retention furthermore.

This is where MoEngage, an insights-led engagement platform through its analytics suite, will be able to assist Alsaif Gallery. Using MoEngage, the brand will be well positioned to drive personalized campaigns across channels.

The brand will also utilize features like segmentation to draw retention campaigns, which will help them enhance their retention metrics.

“Looking at the dashboard of MoEngage, we noticed that all the communication channels were available. This placed us in a very good position to drive our campaigns across channels, be it emails, SMS, or Social Media (Whatsapp). Moreover, using MoEngage, we are also able to analyze the preferred channels for communication, leading to better conversion rates in terms of CTRs,” said Maala.

“MoEngage is ecstatic to partner with Alsaif Gallery and support them in their vision of customer engagement. Personalization and retention are the need of the hour, and MoEngage is well positioned to assist stalwarts like Alsaif Gallery through our analytics suite and, most importantly, through our local support, “ said Kunal Badiani, Senior Director and Head of Expansion, META, at MoEngage.

Alsaif Gallery joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, Mashreq Bank, and many more, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

