Boasting a collection of 475 one- to three-bedroom apartments

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon, the Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has announced the launch of Muheira – a landmark residential community offering exclusive freehold apartments on Reem Island. Situated in one of the city’s most desirable locations, close to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and in a prestigious waterfront setting, the community offers sweeping panoramic views of the canal and the iconic Reem Island skyline.

Muheira features two elegant residential towers, boasting a collection of 475 one- to three-bedroom apartments. The homes will offer residents convenient access to Reem Island’s outstanding outdoor recreational areas, sports amenities, modern healthcare facilities, top-tier educational institutions, and a range of retail outlets.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said: “The launch of Muheira is aligned with our vision to develop vibrant, future-ready communities that embody the highest standards of living. We are committed to adding sustainable value, creating destinations that enhance residents’ overall well-being and lifestyle.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, added: “Muheira is a central part of our strategy to cultivate exceptional urban communities that meet the evolving expectations of both residents and investors. Through meticulous planning and contemporary design, we have curated a living experience that reflects next-generation architecture and a full suite of modern lifestyle facilities.”

Sales of Muheira are open to all nationalities, with prices starting from AED 1.2 million. Prospective buyers and investors can visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

About Modon

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

Media Enquiries

Email: press@modon.com