Modon has launched Tara Park, a freehold residential development on Reem Island, as Abu Dhabi's off-plan market continues to draw investor capital from buyers priced out of Dubai's saturated apartment segment.

The project comprises two towers offering 494 one, two and three-bedroom apartments directly opposite Reem Mall, with unit sizes ranging from 81 to 238 square metres. Handover is scheduled for Q2 2030, with a 40/60 payment plan during construction and on completion. Purchases above AED 2 million qualify investors for the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa.

Tara Park sits five minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and 25 minutes from Zayed International Airport. The masterplan is anchored by a 527-metre jogging track, central swimming pool, padel and multi-sports courts, fitness and yoga studios, co-working zones, a children's playroom and a retail courtyard.

Reem Island as a residential bet

The launch comes as Reem Island consolidates its position as one of Abu Dhabi's most active residential investment corridors, supported by ADGM's expansion, the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi campus, Repton School and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi all within the wider district.

Soliman Hossameldin, said the project is positioned at the intersection of three demand drivers financial-sector employment, international education, and Golden Visa eligibility.

What Modon is building on Reem Island isn't just another residential tower — it's a strategic blueprint for how the next generation will live in Abu Dhabi. With ADGM, Sorbonne University, Repton School and Cleveland Clinic all within minutes, Tara Park sits at the centre of a true 'live-learn-work' corridor.

Soliman Hossameldin, Marketing Expert

Soliman added that bundling wellness amenities, walkability and smart-home design into a single masterplan reflects a broader shift in Abu Dhabi's residential demand profile, with end-users rather than pure investors increasingly driving off-plan absorption.

Tara Park is the latest in a sequence of Modon launches in the capital. The developer, majority-owned by ADQ, has positioned itself as one of Abu Dhabi's primary masterplan operators alongside Aldar Properties.