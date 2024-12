La Zagaleta is one of the most exclusive and luxurious residential golf estates in Europe, located in the hills of Benahavís near Marbella Spain, spanning 900 hectares of land with its own private helipad

The private gated development is a well-established estate, providing Modon Holding with a robust development pipeline of luxury residential units in the heart of Costa del Sol close to Marbella

The acquisition is a continuation of Modon Holding’s international investment and expansion strategy and marks a significant milestone of its entry into Europe’s luxury real estate market

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon Holding P.S.C (“Modon Holding”), an Abu Dhabi based holding company, today announced that as a continuation of its international investment and expansion strategy, has completed the acquisition of 100% of La Zagaleta S.L (“La Zagaleta”), the owner of the exclusive La Zagaleta residential estate in Costa del Sol, Spain, marking a significant milestone for Modon Holding’s entry into Europe’s luxury real estate market.

La Zagaleta, located in the hills of Benahavís and 20 minutes from the historic city of Marbella, is an ultra-luxury gated residential development in the heart of Costa del Sol, providing an exclusive, safe and private lifestyle to its residents, with easy access to the breathtaking coastline, vibrant beach towns, and warm Mediterranean waters. The gated private estate comprises nearly 900 hectares of land in Benahavís, with more than 400 luxury villas and plots, two private and prestigious golf courses, two golf clubhouses offering fine dining, an equestrian centre, a private helipad, and sports amenities that offer a safe, private and exclusive lifestyle within close proximity to Marbella city. The estate also provides its residents access to extensive wildlife, green areas for hiking and unrivalled views of the Mediterranean, Gibraltar, the Andalusian mountains with the north coast of Morocco being clearly visible.

La Zagaleta owns approximately 2.7 million square metres of land area inside La Zagaleta resort, and this will provide Modon Holding with a robust development pipeline of luxury residential units in the heart of Costa del Sol, a hotel plot that will embed a hospitality offering to the estate, the overall management of the estate and the 300+ homes already built. The acquisition by Modon Holding will accelerate the remaining development of the estate while preserving its legacy, exclusivity and the natural habitat. In addition, the transaction includes La Zagaleta’s planned Majarambuz development, historically known as Valderrama II within the Castellar Development Plan adjacent to Sotogrande, a 2.2 million square metre land bank (including protected green areas) that is in the process of being urbanised.

H.E. Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said: “The acquisition of La Zagaleta is an important milestone in Modon Holding’s strategy to pursue international growth, supporting our vision to develop new possibilities for scaled luxury living. La Zagaleta ranks among the world’s most prestigious and exclusive private communities and is a remarkable addition to the Modon Holding portfolio. This acquisition sets a benchmark for future expansion that is fully aligned with Modon Holding’s ambition to consistently surpass expectations, and brings new potential and capability to our international real estate strategy.”

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, added: “With an established reputation for outstanding design, diverse leisure and luxury amenities, and careful stewardship of the natural environment, La Zagaleta offers a location where luxury, privacy and security are absolutely assured. The potential to carry on the La Zagaleta’s legacy, extend it across the Majarambuz development, historically known as Valderrama II masterplan, and the potential to expand the Zagaleta brand internationally, will be a key part of the Modon Holding strategy for this acquisition. We are proud to welcome La Zagaleta to our portfolio, as part of our strategic expansion into one of Europe’s most desirable luxury real estate markets.”

Ignacio Perez, Executive Chairman of La Zagaleta, said: “The success of La Zagaleta is built on an absolute commitment to quality in every aspect of the community, which we believe offers our residents an unrivalled luxury and safe living experience. The added scale that comes with Modon Holding’s investment will allow La Zagaleta to realise the next phase of its vision, explore the full potential of La Zagaleta’s brand and expertise, and we look forward to the journey ahead with great excitement.”

To register interest in upcoming MODON properties, prospective investors can visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

About Modon:

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi with an international vision, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with ADQ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

For further information, please contact:

Ahmed Abu Shehab

Public Relations and Communications, Modon

Ahmed.abushehab@modon.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

rkhattar@webershandwick.com