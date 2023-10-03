Middle East: Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, has witnessed a 100% increase in demand for its Connected CaFM software, with fast-growing FM service providers managing complex, multi-site portfolios making it their primary platform for portfolio-wide O&M. The company has strengthened its Connected CaFM solution with powerful capabilities, making it a pioneering software platform that consolidates all property maintenance, client engagement, vendor management, asset performance monitoring and reporting in a single solution.

Speaking about this important milestone, Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio, said "Building owners & operators expect FM service providers to become strategic partners, proactively contributing to their process efficiency and business outcomes. This is not possible if you are still stuck managing day-to-day operations using legacy systems and multiple point solutions. In the context of such evolving expectations and to win in an increasingly competitive market, FM service providers are making the switch to a connected CaFM approach.”

Facilio’s unique property operations cloud platform is enabling FM operators to make this transition in approach, by allowing them to:

Track financial processes across customers & vendors

Field service management to optimize resource allocation

Automate maintenance at portfolio scale for SLA adherence

Customize and manage complex workflows

Drive delightful end-to-end experiences for clients

Mobile-led inspections & compliance tracking

Automated pre-built reporting to stakeholders

Serving as a unified ecosystem for managing both in-house and contracted operations, the Connected CaFM software platform empowers FM service providers to diversify their offerings and explore new verticals and service lines with ease.

More than ever before, real estate owners, operators, and FM service providers recognize the need for real-time operational intelligence to help them make informed decisions about areas for improvement. Here are some of the game-changers who have tasted success after adopting the Connected CaFM approach:

Dipping into his experience of having made the shift to a cloud platform solution, Mark Hazelwood, MD of Q3 Services says, “We see Facilio as a key driver in our business. Our partnership has made us incredibly agile with deploying software for our clients. We can go in on day one and deliver the promises we made during the tender process. The future we see for Q3 is in integrated FM, providing the entire gamut of services. Data-driven delivery is absolutely key to do this well, and without a Connected CaFM platform, it's just not possible.”

"Our decision to switch from our in-house CaFM solution to a Connected CaFM solution was nothing short of transformative. With Facilio as our technology partner, we've seamlessly deployed standardized use-cases, enabling us to successfully venture into new verticals. The results have been remarkable - a steep drop in customer escalations and a 30% decrease in reactive call volumes across client portfolios - propelling us to new heights of operational excellence and service quality,” says Sumith Sukumaran, Operations Manager Quality FM.

CIT Group Ltd’s Executive Chairman Naser Gulaid adds, “For one of our key customers, we digitised end-to-end O&M processes, achieved QHSE audit and compliance readiness in a record three weeks time. Typically, CaFM deployments of this scale take months due to evolving requirements and the lack of adaptable tools to support dynamic operations. Facilio's platform offered us a simplified approach. It effortlessly handles KPI reporting and audit-readiness, which was tedious with legacy systems.”

About Facilio

Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, education, and other real estate categories across the world use Facilio to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value, and de-risk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, Singapore, and Sydney, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.