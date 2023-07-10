Mobmio is a new mobile performance network with ambitious plans for the MENA mobile app market. A business from global IT company Mitgo, Mobmio specialises in mobile app user acquisition and CPI/CPL/CPA/Revenue share monetisation services.

Launched as a stand-alone business in 2023, Mobmio has already reached 500+ million mobile users, generated 50+ million interactions and acquired 15+ million new users for its customers worldwide. Now, it has a firm focus in the MENA region - fuelling app growth for local brands and driving publisher revenues for mobile-first publishers and in-app advertisers.

The mobile app market is growing fast - and the MENA region is no different. According to Statista, total app market revenues for 2022 reached US$475.90bn, and they expect to see an annual growth (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.58%, resulting in a market volume of US$755.50bn by 2027. According to Mitgo's data, the number of mobile sales in MENA grew by 20% in H1 of 2023 YoY, their GMV grew by 18,3%, over half of all orders in the region are made through mobile phones.

Alexander Bachmann, CEO and Founder of Mitgo, states “Mitgo has always been - and continues to be - an innovative hub for emerging and mature markets. That's why launching Mobmio is a logical step for us, allowing our publishers to harness the full potential of the fast-growing global mobile market.”

A successful beta test leading to full roll-out

Mobmio grew out of a mobile services segment within Mitgo business Admitad’s partner network. During a successful beta test, it was decided to spin-off these services into a separate, expanded business.

This test saw 10,000 Admitad partners from all over the world take part. Between January and May 2023, these partners saw a YOY profit growth of +20%, demonstrating the platform’s market fit and growth potential.

The first half of 2023 saw the service's global profits grow by 27%, and Mitgo plans to invest a total of $10 million into Mobmio’s development between 2023-2025.

Ambitious plans for MENA’s fast-growing mobile app market

With ambitious expansion plans focusing on the MENA, USA, Europe, LATAM and India, MENA will be a key market for Mobmio’s success.

By the end of 2023, Mobmio plans to partner with at least 2000 MENA apps - and another 4000 worldwide.

“Brands will benefit from the expertise of a team with years of experience in the mobile app industry. This launch will help Mitgo enter new markets, enable us to attract new partners and increase the group's profits.” - Alexander Bachmann

A user-centric approach to mobile app services

In comparison to other CPA-based networks, Mobmio offers a dedicated monitoring and compliance department, allowing publishers and advertisers to track and prevent suspicious or fraudulent traffic, providing traffic transparency and ensuring only high-quality traffic.

Along with worldwide coverage and instant payout systems, Mobmio offers its network of advertisers and publishers a tailored approach, with personal success managers and work models aligned with a brand’s goals and objectives.

Mobmio’s launch also reinforces Mitgo’s on-going mission to invest in and grow innovative tech businesses and solutions that provide new revenue streams and added value to their partner network.

