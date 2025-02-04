Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) announces the successful landing of the Africa-1 submarine cable in Saudi Arabia. This milestone marks a significant step in enhancing global and regional connectivity, positioning Saudi Arabia as a key hub for international data exchange.

The advanced submarine cable, distinguished by its high capacity of 96 terabits per second and exceptional speed, spans 10,000 kilometers, designed to provide diversity and resiliency, significantly boosting broadband traffic across key regions in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. It enhances Mobily’s global network by strengthening regional and international connectivity and it will open new business opportunities in new makers.

Eng. Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, said: "The successful landing of the 'Africa-1' submarine cable in Saudi Arabia will contribute to increasing broadband capacities in the Kingdom and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a globally recognized digital hub. It will also strengthen its leadership in the region's digital economy by establishing an integrated digital infrastructure that makes it a global hub for data exchange."

He added: "This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers nationally and internationally. The cable's high-speed data capabilities are critical for powering 5G networks, artificial intelligence systems, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. It also strengthens data transmission for IoT devices and cloud services, driving the acceleration of digital transformation."

The "Africa-1" submarine cable, funded by the Africa-1 consortium comprising eight key partners, including Mobily, and it is expected to be fully operational by early 2026. The Africa-1 submarine cable represents a transformative advancement in global connectivity, Mobily’s participation underscores its commitment to investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and delivering innovative digital solutions to support economic growth and technological progress.