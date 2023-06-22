Deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cognitive solutions.

Mobily and Ericsson deploy new sites that increase 5G capacity to cater to the anticipated increase in data traffic.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Etihad Etisalat “Mobily” have partnered to deliver seamless connectivity to this year’s Hajj pilgrims, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics, ahead of the Hajj season which is expected to see a sharp rise in data traffic along with new usage patterns.

As part of this partnership, Mobily and Ericsson have deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cognitive solutions that leverage automation, big data scalability, speed, accuracy, and consistency to improve network optimization and enhanced throughput.

To cater to the anticipated substantial increase in data traffic and to enhance user experiences, Mobily has also deployed new sites with Ericsson Radio System products that increase the 5G capacity, expand the backhaul capacity, and extend service coverage in Mina. Through analytics and AI, the cognitive solution deployed monitors and assesses the network to correct any anomalies, thereby enhancing performance and service experiences.

Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer from Mobily, says: “By deploying Ericsson’s cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, we aim to revolutionize the way pilgrims connect during their pilgrimages by ensuring reliable and smooth connectivity throughout the duration of the Hajj season. The solutions will maximize our network capabilities and enhance user experiences in traffic-heavy locations. Our continuous efforts reinforce our commitment as a national digital enabler – harnessing all capabilities to facilitate for the pilgrims from around the world.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are driven by our vision of a connected world where technology enhances lives and brings people together. Our joint efforts with Mobily have resulted in an expansion of Mobily’s coverage, increased in 5G capacity, along with intelligent capabilities towards the realization of a fully autonomous network. We are confident that our advanced AI/ML capabilities combined with leading networks technologies will enrich the overall Hajj experience for pilgrims."

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com