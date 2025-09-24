Cairo: MNT-Halan, the leading and fastest-growing fintech platform in Egypt and the MENA region, has launched Egypt’s first secured lending solution offered by a non-banking financial institution. The new service enables customers to instantly access up to 80% of their investments in funds through a fully digital journey on the Halan App.

This marks a major milestone in Egypt’s non-banking sector, offering customers liquidity without interrupting the growth of their investments. Through an end-to-end digital experience (eKYC) from onboarding and investing to credit limit activation, customers can unlock an instant credit limit of up to EGP 500,000 on their Halan Card while continuing to earn returns on their investments. The unlocked limit is provided at interest rates significantly lower than those of traditional credit facilities.

In addition, customers approved through the Halan App or at any Halan booth can enjoy zero interest and no fees on Halan Card transactions for up to 45 days.

Commenting on the launch, Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, said: “Many want to invest but hesitate because they’re unsure they can access their money when they need it. This launch removes that barrier, giving customers the ability to grow their investments and unlock instant credit digitally, when life demands it. It’s a simple solution that reflects how we build: around real lives, real needs, and real impact.”

The secured lending feature builds on MNT-Halan’s broader investment offering. Through the Halan App and a nationwide network of outlets, customers can invest in a range of regulated financial products, including gold funds, equity opportunity funds, and Sharia-compliant investment options, as well as Halan Savings, a flexible and competitive daily return product. All offerings are fully regulated by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), reinforcing MNT-Halan’s commitment to secure, transparent, and accessible financial solutions.

With over 8 million customers served and 2 million active users each quarter, MNT-Halan continues to scale its fully integrated financial ecosystem, providing lending, payments, savings, and investments through a single platform. The company operates across Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and the UAE, and remains committed to driving financial inclusion and economic growth across emerging markets.

About MNT-Halan

MNT-Halan, Egypt’s first unicorn, was founded in 2018 with a mission to improve lives by revolutionizing access to financial services through technology. MNT-Halan provides business and consumer loans, pre-paid cards, e-wallets, savings and e-commerce services through the Halan app and nationwide physical presence. Since inception, MNT-Halan has served more than 8 million customers globally through providing financial services for both businesses and individuals.

MNT-Halan holds micro, consumer, and nano finance licenses from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority and the first independent electronic wallet license from the Central Bank of Egypt to disburse, collect, and transfer money digitally through mobile applications. The company has received many accolades, including being awarded Most Innovative Fintech Company in the Middle East and Africa by Global Finance Magazine, featuring on the Financial Times’ list of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years and on Forbes Middle East’s ‘The Middle East’s Fintech 50’. The Egyptian subsidiary has also been granted Bronze “Client Protection” Certificate holder by the MFR Global Rating Agency (under the Cerise + SPTF framework).