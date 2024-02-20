Muscat: Few brands in the world of motorsports command the respect that RALLIART does. It is synonymous with Mitsubishi’s decades of dominance in the extremely competitive and grueling circuits of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and the Paris-Dakar Rally.

“RALLIART represents the motorsports heritage of Mitsubishi Motors. It stands for high performance and styling for enthusiasts around the world,” said Manoj Ranade, General Manager of General Automotive Company LLC “We at GAC are proud to bring the legendary badge to Mitsubishi owners in Oman.”

A limited edition of RALLIART dynamic decals and accessories are available in the Sultanate of Oman, exclusively for Mitsubishi Montero Sport, Eclipse Cross and L200 owners since the end of 2023.

These include front & rear under garnish, side decals, mud flaps, and floor mats for Montero Sport, Eclipse Cross and L200; as well as fender arch molding for Montero Sport, tailgate spoiler and side extensions for Eclipse Cross, and over-rail bed liner for L200. Also available are a range of branded Mitsubishi Motors and RALLIART merchandise, including t-shirts, caps, coffee mugs, flasks, and more.

“From the world’s toughest rally routes to the streets of Oman, a limited edition RALLIART accessories captures all the thrills and adrenaline-pumping excitement of motorsports in an exclusive, rally-inspired trim that perfectly expresses the competitive spirit that drives us,” he explained.

RALLIART accessories are available in Azaiba, Mabela, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Bu Ali and Salalah showrooms across the Sultanate.