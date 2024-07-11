Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor for Mitsubishi Motors in Oman, has been honored with three prestigious awards from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa (MMMEA) for its outstanding performance in customer experience, sales & marketing, and after-sales.

GAC secured these awards by demonstrating its unwavering commitment to exceed customer expectations and establishing itself as a customer experience leader among all the distributors across the Middle East and Africa region.

GAC has achieved the remarkable feat of winning the ‘Platinum Award’ in the After-sales Business Excellence Program for the third consecutive year. This award is the highest recognition for after-sales service excellence in the region and reflects GAC's consistent dedication to providing the best quality service and care for Mitsubishi customers in Oman.

GAC has also earned the ‘Best Performance - Customer Experience’ award, which is the most coveted award among all distributors across the Middle East and Africa region. This award recognizes GAC's excellence in delivering a superior customer experience at every touchpoint, ensuring a truly customer-centric ownership experience for Mitsubishi owners in Oman.

Furthermore, GAC has also shown its sales and marketing prowess by winning the ‘Silver Award’ in Sales & Marketing Excellence, this award showcases GAC's continuous improvement and strategic effectiveness in driving sales and brand awareness for Mitsubishi Motors in Oman.

Manoj Ranade, General Manager of General Automotive Company, expressed his immense pride in receiving these awards. He stated: “We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa. Winning the ‘Platinum Award’ in After-sales Excellence for three consecutive years is unprecedented and highlights our team's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service.

“The ‘Best Performance - Customer Experience’ award is a notable recognition; it is the most coveted award among all distributors across the region, and it validates our commitment to exceeding customer expectations at every touchpoint. Finally, the Silver Award in Sales & Marketing highlights the effectiveness of our customer centric marketing strategies and the continued growth we are achieving,” he added.

GAC's dedication to its customers is unwavering. The company boasts a highly skilled and motivated workforce that prioritizes customer satisfaction at every stage, from the initial showroom visit to ongoing after-sales care. GAC's extensive network of 9 showrooms, 14 service centers, and 18 parts outlets across Oman ensures convenient and exceptional service for Mitsubishi owners nationwide.

For more information on the Mitsubishi range of vehicles, visit GAC’s Mitsubishi Motors showrooms in Athaibah, Mabelah, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jalan Bani Buali, and Salalah or follow ‘MitsubishiMotorsOman’ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & Youtube or @mitsubishioman on Twitter.