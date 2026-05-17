Cairo: Misr Italia Properties continues to redefine coastal living in Ras El Hekma by launching Maison Solare Boutique Hotel & Serviced Residences, in partnership with Maison 69, with investments totaling EGP 2.5 billion. Maison Solare represents a boutique residential parcel comprising five blocks that house a boutique hotel and serviced residences. Spanning a total area of 7 feddans, this zone includes residential and recreational components, as well as an integrated commercial area. Maison Solare also features a Crystal Lagoon stretching across approximately 3,000 square meters, serving as a central element that connects the various components and the hotel into a single integrated experience within the Solare Downtown area of Solare Ras El Hekma.

The partnership between Misr Italia and Maison 69 is an extension of a successful collaboration that began at Garden 8. Maison 69—a concept store and lifestyle brand with a unique identity in fashion and curated living—offers an experience that reflects a modern lifestyle combining taste, design, and quality selection. Maison Solare comes to translate the vision of Amir Fayo, Founder of Maison 69, by offering an integrated experience that brings together modern residential units, premium hospitality, and an innovative shopping experience within a seamless coastal environment under one ecosystem.

Situated at an elevation of 34 meters above sea level, Maison Solare is the result of an innovative architectural design developed in collaboration with Synthetic Architecture. It offers a contemporary vision that enhances the seamless connection between different spaces across five buildings, with the boutique hotel at its center, surrounded by serviced units featuring diverse spaces, designs, and ultra-high-quality finishes. Maison Solare represents the cornerstone of the Solare Downtown area, which spans 36 feddans within Solare Ras El Hekma. Solare Downtown has been designed with a massive investment of EGP 10 billion to be the beating heart of Ras El Hekma and is expected to attract approximately 30,000 visitors daily.

Commenting on this partnership, Eng. Mohamed Khaled El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties, stated: "We believe that the future of real estate development is not just about building units, but about crafting integrated experiences. We believed in Amir Fayo’s vision from the very beginning with Maison 69 at Garden 8. Today, we are proud to build on this trust to introduce a new dimension of exceptional experience-led living at 'Solare Ras El Hekma,' which stands as one of the most prominent real estate projects on the North Coast."

In turn, Amir Fayo, Founder of Maison 69, commented: "Maison Solare Boutique Hotel & Serviced Residences was designed to be more than just a destination; it is a home where the realms of art, design, and creativity converge. The project focuses on providing a practical model based on integrated services and an exceptional experiential quality, in partnership with a developer who shares our vision of creating more innovative destinations."

For his part, Mr. Karim El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties, added: "This partnership reflects our broader vision toward offering a different concept of hospitality, where every detail is designed to enhance comfort, connectivity, and the quality of the experience. At Maison Solare, hospitality is not confined to the hotel alone; it extends to shape the identity of the entire destination—from the serviced units and carefully curated shopping experiences to the fluid flow of spaces and their seamless interconnectedness. Maison Solare Boutique Hotel & Serviced Residences represents a new chapter in our vision for modern coastal living."

It is worth noting that Solare Ras El Hekma, developed by Misr Italia Properties, is an integrated coastal destination located at Kilometer 199. It spans an area of 386 feddans with a 3-kilometer beachfront, masterfully blending Mediterranean architectural styles with breathtaking natural landscapes to create a harmonious and enjoyable living experience throughout the day. Thanks to its strategic location in the heart of Ras El Hekma, the project enjoys easy accessibility, sitting just 35 minutes away from Alamein International Airport, two hours from Alexandria, and three hours from Cairo, with direct connectivity to the most important main roads and axes on the North Coast, reinforcing its position as one of the premier integrated coastal destinations in Egypt.