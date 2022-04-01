Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments Real Estate, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments and the master developer of the Mirdif Hills project has announced 90% leasing out of the gross leasable area of the retail spaces at the Mirdif Hills Avenue located within the commercial hub – Al Multaqa Avenue at Mirdif Hills.

Mirdif Hills Avenue, the new retail destination is the latest leisure, entertainment and shopping destination for residents across the Mirdif, Khawaneej and the Warqa areas and is bustling with some well-known names within the dining and café segment, salon’s, well-being centre, clinic, pharmacy and the hyper market segment.

“An important aspect of the commercial hub within the Mirdif Hills project is becoming a reality with the 90% leasing out of the gross leasable area of the retail spaces. We are extremely happy to provide the residents and the shoppers with a lifestyle brand portfolio of a perfect retail mix and this not only reiterates our intention of creating a model of a family-oriented space but also helps redefine the concept of a mixed-use living in a prime location. The tenant mix features brands in a friendly and a pleasing ambience due to the plan design and a layout enhanced by adequate spaces and lighting”, said Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate.

A few prominent tenants are operational and include the well-known Starbucks café, the one & only Tasha’s with their luxury fitout, the friendly hypermarket – Carrefour, and other recognised beauty shops like Truelase Beauty Clinic and Glow 365 (Salon & Spa), Alam Al Jamal Beauty Salon, and the New Gentleman barber Shop. An award-winning kids' play area concept with Cheeky Monkey’s, as well as multi-speciality clinic - Clover Dental Clinic and popular pharmacies like the Bin Sina and Health First are the few others to name.

The Mirdif Hills Avenue within the Al Multaqa Avenue is designed to offer customised retail spaces, serving as perfect investment opportunities and creating significant value for all stakeholders. With 1500 residential units within the community, Mirdif Hills layout promotes a walkable urban development, strategically located adjacent to Mushrif Park with proximity to Dubai International Airport and leading business districts.

Al Multaqa Avenue, comprises of an ideal combination of residential buildings, serviced apartments, a 4-star hotel – The Millenium Place, retail & office spaces. The two other clusters adjacent to Al Multaqa Avenue within the Mirdif Hills project comprise of the Janayen and the Nasayem Avenues, both residential clusters.