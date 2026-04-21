Miran Hills Real Estate, a leading UAE privately owned real estate development company, signed a landmark development agreement with Ras El Hekma Urban Development Project Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Miran Hills Real Estate has been granted development rights to a prime parcel of land located in the highly sought-after Ras El Hekma region on Egypt’s North Coast with a beachfront exceeding 4.8 KM. The site is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious waterfront locations in the area, offering exceptional potential for a world-class mixed-use development.

Executive Quote

Hisham Malak, representative of Miran Hills Real Estate, said:

“We are honoured to have been selected by Ras El Hekma Urban Development Project Company to develop this exceptional site. The signing of this development agreement represents a pivotal moment for our company and underscores our commitment to delivering world-class developments in the region’s most prestigious locations. Ras El Hekma offers unparalleled potential, and we look forward to unveiling our vision for this landmark destination in the coming months.”

About Miran Hills Real Estate

Miran Hills Real Estate is a UAE privately owned real estate development company dedicated to creating exceptional residential and mixed-use communities. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence, the company focuses on developing premium properties in prime locations across the region.

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