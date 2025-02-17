Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, launches Yas Island’s first annual Awards programme, ‘Ruwad Awards’. In line with its commitment to recognizing excellence in guest services and setting new benchmarks within the tourism and entertainment industries, the ‘Ruwad’ Awards aims to celebrate the outstanding individuals and teams who bring Yas Island’s world-class guest experiences to life.

Reflecting the meaning of its name, “pioneers” in Arabic, the Ruwad Awards honor those who lead the way in shaping world-class hospitality and service provided to guests visiting Yas Island’s attractions, hotels and experiences. From guest-facing roles to behind-the-scenes teams and strategic leadership, the initiative highlights Yas Island’s ongoing commitment to excellence in customer experience and industry best practices.

The awards ceremony, attended by HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, took place at Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. The ceremony celebrated 14 outstanding employees across key categories, recognizing both outstanding individuals and exceptional teams.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Exceptional guest experience is at the heart of Yas Island’s success, and the ‘Ruwad’ Awards are a tribute to the dedication and passion of our teams. By recognizing those who continuously raise the bar in hospitality and service, we aim to foster a culture of excellence that further positions Yas Island as a leading global destination in leisure, entertainment and tourism.”

Through this initiative, guest-facing professionals across call centers, theme parks, attractions, retail, F&B, and hospitality are honored for their dedication to creating memorable experiences. Teams that set industry benchmarks through innovation and excellence are acknowledged for their impact. Senior-level professionals who demonstrate visionary leadership in shaping guest experiences and fostering a human-centric culture are recognized for their contributions, while individuals who go above and beyond to deliver unparalleled service receive special recognition.

Winners were selected by a panel of 12 industry experts, with each submission evaluated by three judges. To ensure impartiality, judges from the same company as an applicant were replaced with independent judges. In the event of a tie, it was broken by comparing how many judges gave each application a higher score, and if necessary, a fourth judge was brought in to cast the deciding vote. Each winner was awarded a cash prize of AED5,000, reinforcing the initiative’s commitment to excellence and inspiring future success.

The Ruwad Awards reflect Yas Island’s ongoing efforts to celebrate innovation and service excellence, ensuring that every guest enjoys a truly memorable and unmatched experience, while contributing to positioning Abu Dhabi as a top global destination.

-Ends-

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rashad Al Ghadban

rghadban@miral.ae

Rogina Barsoum

rbarsoum@webershandwick.com